Summer Success Season Is Getting Underway

College-bound students face a great deal of uncertainty about their future because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Who would have thought that in 2020, students would take their graduation photos wearing masks, that graduation ceremonies would be online instead of in-person, and that many of them would be unsure if or when they would be able to go off to college?

For this reason, the Summer Success Series is taking place this week under the theme: “Crucial Conversations in Higher Education - COVID 19 Threats & Opportunities”. From July 14-17, youth leaders, educators, mentors, parents, and students will be working their way through current challenges to make students’ dreams a reality.

The four-day event will be hosted by event founder Monique Hinsey of Global College Access, who promises four days of critical conversations to make the way clear for the students’ future. Day one will feature presentations from university presidents including Dr Richard L Dunsworth of the University of the Ozarks; Dr David C McCoy of King’s University; Dr Roslyn Clark Artis of Benedict College; Dr Mary Dana Hinton of Hollins University; and Acting President of Texas Southern University, Kenneth Huewitt. They will speak on “Leading the Change through a Global Crisis”.

Executing these necessary changes will be discussed on day two, when university Vice Presidents, Admissions and Directors will present. Schools including the University of Arkansas, Georgia State University, Johnson & Wales, and St Leo University will join the conversation. Co-host Jurelle Mullings represents Ballin’on the Beach Camps, which is an event partner.

Athletes will be the focus of the third day of Zoom sessions, and Athletic Directors and University Coaches will present. Our very own Chris Brown, head coach of track and field at Clayton State is among the presenters. Other presenters include: Dr Stephany Coakley of Temple University; Albert Roche, Athletic Director of Holland College; Tara Owens, Athletic Director of Central State; Kimberley Rolle, Athletic Director of the University of The Bahamas; and Edric Poitier, Head Volleyball Coach , National Junior College Athletic Association.

The final day of the Expanding Opportunities for Student Success will focus on Expanding Opportunities for Student Success, with educational stakeholders and community partners having their say. Global Affairs Strategist Mikhail Bullard will moderate. Presenters represent groups like Beta Stem Opportunities, Bahamas All-Stars Marching Band; the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships; Wichita State University. Director of Youth Sandena Neely will also present. Sessions are held from 6-8pm daily.

Global College Access is a college and career consulting centre provides college preparation, scholarship search, student and career mentoring. As a College and Career Coach and Strategist, Mrs Hinsey has assisted hundreds of students and secured of=ver $30 million in scholarships for students to attend colleges and universities throughout the United States of America.