Three New Cases Of Covid-19 In New Providence, Bahamasair Flight Attendant Tests Positive

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence.
The new cases are a 57-year-old woman with a history of travel who is now in hospital; a 51-year-old woman with no history of travel who is in isolation at home and a 29-year-old woman with a history of travel who is also in isolation at home.
The total number of cases now stands 119 with 15 of those active.
The Ministry also addressed reports on social media that claimed there were three new cases on Grand Bahama and all were police officers. The ministry said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama on Wednesday.
It added that it is the ministry’s policy “to protect the names of persons and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, and it will not publish the same, as this information is considered strictly ‘private and confidential’.”
• A Bahamasair flight attendant tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a press statement, Bahamasair Managing Director Tracy Cooper said that the flight attendant has not been to work since July 6. He said the airline has been in contact with the Ministry of Health and is following the established guidelines and protocols health officials have outlined. One airline official, who declined to speak on the record, said there is minimal contact among people on the planes, and cabin services are not provided. The planes undergo enhanced cleaning every time they land, the official said.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
A big THANK YOU to Hubert "Idiot" Minnis, Merceline "Obese" Dahl-Regis, Dionisio "Marshmallow-headed" D'aguilar, and the rest of the dimwits at the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism for the sooooooo many cases of Chinese Virus.
President Xi Jinping sends his regards!
tribanon 2 hours ago
Where is Minnis hiding?! Where is D'Aguilar hiding?!
Symonette, Sands and others are smartly banking on Minnis's dumbness, arrogance and stubbornness to sink his own political ship. They know Minnis's arrogance and stubborness will not allow him to order the re-closing of our international borders no matter how many Bahamian deaths may result from the pre-mature re-opening of our borders against the backdrop of a raging resurgence of Covid-19 in many states of the US, especially Florida. They know Minnis is a cold-blooded tyrannical authoritarian who couldn't care less how many Bahamian lives must be sacrificed to the Communist China Virus for his fiefdom to get a few dollars of hard currency from a handful of daredevil tourists.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
I heard Hubert "Idiot" Minnis is supposed to make a national address sometime this weekend, wonder if he'll finally have the balls to not hide from questions regarding Sands!
Sure would be nice to have a leader right now, unfortunately this country will never see one!
tribanon 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Please stop trolling and commenting on my posts.....many others posting to this website think both you and I are that other guy Mudda whose posting style and key word usage you have obviously very deliberately decided to adopt. Suggest you do your own original thinking and stop piggy backing and echoing the thoughts and views of others.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
If people assume both YOU and I are mudda, doesn't that mean you are also piggy backing and echoing the thoughts of others?
Then again you are mudda, you have no life and feel the need to have 3 different tribune accounts, I don't care for your thoughts about me sick mudda, I just SPEAK and post the FACTS!
mandela 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
For a few dollars more starring Clint Eastwood oops sorry starring the Minnis government, 4mths closed and in the last month (30 days) of being closed NO CASES. 15 days open and 15 new cases what a waste of our 4mths of suffering.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Those four months of suffering are thanks to Hubert "crayon eating" Minnis having a power trip, you best believe he'll be locking all of us back up in no time, meanwhile the tourist and illegal immigrants can do whatever the hell they want without any discipline from Minnis!
SP 48 minutes ago
I cannot beleive they expected any other result than exactly this happening! What was the logic of opening, especially to Florida?
Now what?
RealTalk 9 minutes ago
Well, if we are being honest, COVID is not going anywhere anytime soon. (Unless the Russian vaccine is 100% ready). To shut the country down for another 3 - 4 months would not be the smartest move. Sad to say, but we just have to live with it.
