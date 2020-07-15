Three New Cases Of Covid-19 In New Providence, Bahamasair Flight Attendant Tests Positive

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence.

The new cases are a 57-year-old woman with a history of travel who is now in hospital; a 51-year-old woman with no history of travel who is in isolation at home and a 29-year-old woman with a history of travel who is also in isolation at home.

The total number of cases now stands 119 with 15 of those active.

The Ministry also addressed reports on social media that claimed there were three new cases on Grand Bahama and all were police officers. The ministry said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

It added that it is the ministry’s policy “to protect the names of persons and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, and it will not publish the same, as this information is considered strictly ‘private and confidential’.”

• A Bahamasair flight attendant tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a press statement, Bahamasair Managing Director Tracy Cooper said that the flight attendant has not been to work since July 6. He said the airline has been in contact with the Ministry of Health and is following the established guidelines and protocols health officials have outlined. One airline official, who declined to speak on the record, said there is minimal contact among people on the planes, and cabin services are not provided. The planes undergo enhanced cleaning every time they land, the official said.