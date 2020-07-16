Female Passenger Dies After Car She Was In Crashes

A WOMAN is dead after a traffic accident on Blue Hill Road on Tuesday night, police said.

Shortly before 9pm, police were called to the scene of a collision between a white Nissan Skyline and a green Nissan March.

An examination of the scene revealed that the occupants of the March needed immediate medical attention. Paramedics were called and examined the unresponsive female passenger, who was later pronounced dead. The female driver was taken to hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police said the coroner visited the scene. The RBPF Traffic Department is investigating this incident.

After a spate of traffic fatalities in recent weeks, police have urged the public to pay attention and adhere to speed limits while driving on the streets.