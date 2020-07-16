Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday by the Ministry of Health.
The latest cases are:
• A 45-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.
• A 43-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.
• An 84-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.
• A 73-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel.
• A 27-year-old woman of New Providence with a history of travel.
All five are in isolation at home.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 124, with 20 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
SP 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
This is a joke, we will see the true result of the stupidity with opening the borders to the U.S. at the end of July!
DDK 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
BTW, the North Abaco report yesterday was, thankfully, a false alarm - something to do, perhaps, with a shell fish allergy, according to a senior Government employee......
thps 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
good news
TalRussell 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Sad news Ma Comrade DDK, if accurate then we're possibly using Dollar Store obtained tests can't distinguish between strains of the killer virus and a shellfish allergy? This is much more than fuzzy statistics put out by The Central Authority as the PopoulacesOrdinaey at large POAL seems to grow increasingly concerned about their health and safety.
thps 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Comparing the numbers from yesterday 2 additional persons have been hospitalized.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
The Ministry of Health is a complete joke, a person was hospitalized on Monday and one more was hospitalized on Tuesday, yesterday's chart should have had 2 persons in hospitalization...but of course the chart was wrong because our crayon eating Ministry of Health is consisted of your average Bahamian, a D- educated idiot!
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
7 of the 20 cases are travel related... why on earth are Bahamians traveling to Florida (aka the new epicenter) during a pandemic when they are setting records DAILY, this is the same as a Bahamian traveling to Wuhan in January!
Allowing Bahamians to travel into the U.S, allowing U.S citizens to travel into the Bahamas... there Is a reason why our national average is a D-.
CLOSE OUR BORDERS NOW!!!
mandela 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
We closed the beach on the independence weekend saying we are doing this to stop the spread of the virus only to have already opened the border to all, the cases we are seeing today, this is ludicrous, and a betrayal to our 4mths of sacrifice, because at this rate we are sure to see the country shut down.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Reopening is a necessary risk ............ What choices do we have???? ......... Reopen and manage with the Covid surge while getting the economy back on track ...... OR remain locked down and drown in our own debt, crime and despair??????? ........ Catch22 at best.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Our economy won't come back anytime soon with the few tourist coming into our country, especially since the hotels and resorts are all closed, it also doesn't help that we have Bahamians traveling to Florida and spending our limited U.S dollars!
Typical Minnis follower, all talk and no brains!
