Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are:

• A 45-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

• A 43-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

• An 84-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

• A 73-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel.

• A 27-year-old woman of New Providence with a history of travel.

All five are in isolation at home.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 124, with 20 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.