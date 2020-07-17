15 Month Sentence For Carrying Unlicensed Firearm

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 27-year-old man who claimed he carried an unlicensed firearm because he had to get food for his family was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday.

Edward Paul appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

The allegations came after officers seized a black and brown .380 Springfield Armory 9mm pistol and nine unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition from Paul on July 15.

The court heard on the day in question, officers approached the defendant near Dumping Ground Corner and informed him that he would be searched in connection with dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, the officers discovered the pistol and ammunition in Paul’s front right pocket.

When Magistrate Forbes asked Paul why he had the illegal weapon in his possession, he told him he had to get food for his family.

A teenager was also remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys on Friday for illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

The 15-year-old appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, after he was accused of being in possession of a silver and black coloured XD-99 sub-compact 9mm pistol and four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

During the hearing, the youngster, who was accompanied by both parents, denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to October 7 for trial.

Bail was denied and the defendant was taken into custody until that time. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

After setting the trial date, Magistrate Turnquest-Devaux warned the juvenile to behave while he was at the centre. She said if he didn’t, he would have to be rehoused and the only other place he could be sent was the adolescent section of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.