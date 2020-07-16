5 More Cases: Another Two Travel Infected Added To Week’S Rising Tally

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
THE Bahamas recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday as the Office of the Prime Minister announced that Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, the face of the government’s COVID-19 response, is leaving her post next week.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who has been acting Minister of Health since Dr Duane Sands resigned in May, will announce the new minister of health on Sunday when he gives a national address, The Tribune understands.
The OPM said in a statement yesterday: “Dr Dahl-Regis was appointed in March and agreed to serve until the end of June. She also agreed to extend her service, which will end shortly.
“Dr Dahl-Regis will continue to offer strategic advice to the government and the prime minister but will be stepping aside from day-to-day operations,” the statement noted. “Dr Dahl-Regis has put in place strategies, policies and procedures as it relates to managing COVID-19 and is confident in the team that will be led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan.
“The prime minister thanks Dr Dahl-Regis for her national service and will have more to say in a national address on Sunday.”
Yesterday’s five new COVID-19 cases marks the most number of new cases the country has recorded since May 5. The record for most new cases in a day, six, was recorded on April 1.
There have been 20 new cases in eight days. The Tribune understands measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama are expected to be announced as early as today.
The new cases include an 84-year-old Grand Bahama woman, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old Grand Bahama man, all without a history of travel; they also include a 73-year-old New Providence man and a 27-year-old New Providence woman, both with a history of travel.
The country has averaged 10 completed RT-PCR tests in the last ten days.
On Tuesday a Bahamasair flight attendant tested positive. She worked flights on July 5 and July 6 that went into Fort Lauderdale.
Florida has emerged as the new epicentre of the coronavirus, recording more than 10,000 new cases yesterday and a record 15,000-plus cases on Sunday.
Asked if officials are considering recommending that travel to and from Florida be banned, Dr Dahl-Regis suggested on Tuesday that this is not being considered. She said officials are instead using a risk stratification system to determine which tourists can enter the country.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Posted this 2 weeks ago... its interesting looking back. I do wonder if well descend to the who knew it could get this bad level. It's almost an exact replay of March.
Paul Krugman says the idea of having to make a choice between opening to save the economy versus caution on the pandemic is a false narrative. He says there is no economy until the virus is controlled. He cited evidence of this is as the southern US States that made a big deal about reopening a month ago only to now have to close down in face of restaurant linked COVID spikes. And if you leave restaurants open who will go if cases are spiking?
All I know is in March we were reading about ICU wards being overburdened, people needing ventilators and people dying within 2 weeks of being hospitalized... over "there". We were pretty easy going in March. I'm wondering if we've been lulled back into a false sense of security. Only time will tell...
@proudloudandfnm Response: 2 weeks, 3 days ago yep about two weeks....
Me? I'm going back into isolation once the borders are opened.
This is incredibly dumb, we're actually seeing the impact of opening too early and we're ignoring it just as the Americans are... Dumb....
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Excellent. Seems there are some intelligent people still, so many morons making decisions for us now. How did this happen? When did idiocy take over?
bahamianson 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
of course it could have gotten this bad, just follow the trend in other countries, we are not exceptional. In every society, you are going to have people whom obey the health protocols and others whom think that the protocols are not necessary. It is what it is. The ones whom think that they do not have to abide by the rules always make it bad for the others. Nothing to see here. Listen, the best we can do is maintain 6 feet apart, wear a mask, only essential travel, listen to mommy and wash our hands before we eat and after we use the bathroom[ yes, people need to be reminded].let visitors and Bahamians take the test before entering and we are done. We need safety and money all at the same time. If we totally shut down, we starve and our citizens get depressed . If we open up, we all get sick. This is not an easy issue , and I would not want to be the one making decisions.
tribanon 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
You've got it all wrong my friend.....there's no economy when Covid-19 is allowed to spread like wild fire throughout your country....just look at the US.
mandela 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Yes, the D-average leaders who thought opening the country was a good idea are modern day traitors for a few dollars who don't give a S$$T about the health and well being of its citizens, absolutely no guidance and leadership, we closed the borders when the virus was at its minimum and opens the borders and leaves it open when it's at its maximum. This has to be D-average, Bahamas those who like the beaches had better visit and have a swim now because at this rate we will defiantly be locked-down and curfewed again shortly.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
I think they had to open at some point. What I objected to was them not showing evidence that they were ready to open. They were jumping from one phase to the next simply to meet the July 1 deadline. There was no science or established milestones behind the plan
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
They most certainly did not have to open to the USA. That was just dumb. Push our government to think, to strategize, look somewhere else to strengthen our economy. Think!
bahamianson 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
there is no science because it is The Novel Corona Virus, meaning new, we don't know about it, so we have to do our best to balance the economy with the health. a lot of people are mentally suffering a broken heart because they have no job. So like Jesus told the crowd," he without sin, throw the first stone".
tribanon 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
You sound like you're competing with Minnis for the Dunce of The Year Award. But you can be rest assured he has you beat.
TalRussell 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Why am I hearing lots of different chatters?
It's no illusion the odds favour being stuck with Comrade Bible Thumper Renard as The Central Authority's new health minister but Carl Wilshire said still be in the fight a beggin'. Puzzling still more be's if the announcement to also include a Bostwick female family member to be appointed be seated upper red chamber? Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
Clamshell 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
I’d nod if I could figure out what you’re saying. Once again, Bro. Tal: Please drop the “cutesy” and try your best to speak English. We’d all thank you ...
(“Puzzling still more be's if the announcement to also include ...” Really ... WTF?)
TalRussell 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Comrade clamshell. each Yes nod much appreciated. No shortage flawed puzzled virus statistics manufactured by the The Colony's Central Authority ready shipment soon be flying off the shelves Comrade Rupert's foodstuffs stores shelves, isle 9 right, next to the Jumbo Pack includes 40 Large rolls of Toilet-papers.
Economist 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
If you don't test you won't know what is going on.
Countries like Iceland, Singapore, Germany and South Korea were all able to slow the spread because they did lots of testing early on.
They found many cases 2 to 4 days before bthey showed any symtoms, thus greatly reducing the spread.
We are only doing 10 tests a day....what a joke.
Clamshell 4 hours ago
Buried near the bottom of the story: “On Tuesday a Bahamasair flight attendant tested positive. She worked flights on July 5 and July 6 that went into Fort Lauderdale.”
Uh-oh.
tribanon 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Now that Minnis and D'Aguilar have pre-maturely re-opened our borders to those travellers from the US laden with Covid-19, I can't imagine any medical doctor in their right mind who would want assume from Minnis responsibility for the ministry of health even as an unelected appointed minister of state. Minnis is anxiously seeking to dump his position as minister of health on to the shoulders of another doctor in an effort to create as much distance as possible between himself and the impending Covid-19 disaster headed our way as a result of his most foolish decision as minister of health to pre-maturely re-open our borders to travellers from the US.
SP 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
............................................... B R E A K I N G - - - N E W S! ................................................
Australian researchers discover a 20-minute blood test for Corvid-19!
https://news.yahoo.com/australian-res...">https://news.yahoo.com/australian-res...
This could be a game-changer for tourism and especially the cruise industry. If people could be tested 20 minutes prior to boarding it might allow them to offer virus-free cruises.
tribanon 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
LOL
