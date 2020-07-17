Atlantis Postpones Reopening

Atlantis announced on Friday that it will postpone its reopening “as the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the resort’s key US markets continues to rise”.

The Paradise Island resort, which had previously planned to reopen on July 30, said in a statement it is tracking new information daily and will share reopening updates on its website and social media channels. No new planned date for reopening has been given.

“We have made the difficult decision to extend Atlantis’ closure, prioritising the health and safety of our team, our guests, and our community first,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis. “While we are excited and energised by the opportunity to welcome our guests with warm Bahamian hospitality, we believe that extending our closure is in the best interest of public health at this time.

“During the extended closure, we will continue to make improvements to the resort, including the renovation of The Royal guestrooms.”

The resort also announced its partnership with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and launched the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of resort guests and Atlantis team members. The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort’s cleaning and sanitisation policies meet or exceed operational standards when they reopen.