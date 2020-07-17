Rotarians 'Give A Little Hope' With Food Distribution In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ROTARIANS on Grand Bahama were out again on the weekend packing food parcels for distribution to needy families in the Freeport area.

Rotary District 6990 Assistant Governor Billy Jane Ferguson said their food distribution initiative has been widespread in Grand Bahama and is grateful to their sponsors and partners who have assisted them in their efforts.

Ms Ferguson said that Saturday’s distribution came as a result of sponsors from Buckeye Bahamas and Paint Fair.

“Today, we wanted to make sure that we continue with our distribution,” she said. “Last week we started in the East distributing gas and food items, and today we want to take care of those in the Freeport area …who are in need of food items.”

“We know that COVID really shut down the country and persons are not working and we wanted to make sure we do our best to get something in their hands, to give them a little hope and let them know that the Rotary Clubs of GB, with our sponsors, are here to help.”

According to Mr Ferguson, Rotary has made a significant impact in Grand Bahama during the two recent crises – Hurricane Dorian and now COVID-19.

She noted that they have helped many residents with building materials and supplies, as well as home repairs.

“I got goosebumps thinking… of how we helped put an elderly woman back in her home. This lady was so overwhelmed with emotions she could not stop crying and could not speak; she was happy that somebody thought of her to rebuild her home from scratch,” Mr Ferguson said.

“It is amazing as the feedback has been positive and persons are very thankful and grateful for Rotary coming to assist.”

Christine van der Linde, Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, said that being of service to others is what being a Rotarian is all about.

“This is where I get my adrenaline pumping, and we feel great, and knowing it is going to someone who really needs it is a reward in itself. I know God is looking down and smiling every time.

Ms van der Linde said that service is something that Rotarians are passionate about. She also noted that Rotarians are very generous.

She urged people to give to those in need, especially during these difficult times. “Be neighbourly, don’t be mean; you don’t have to be a Rotarian to give. You have to live every day like Jesus did, giving,” she said.

Ms van de Linde commended the two young children who also came out to help pack food parcels for needy families.