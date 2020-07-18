Man Shot By Police During Chase

A man is in hospital after being shot by police during a chase early on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, officers were on patrol on Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace, when a man informed them he had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who had ran towards East Avenue. The officers proceeded to the area and saw a group of men, who then ran off with the officers in pursuit.

When one of the officers saw a suspect brandishing what was believed to be a firearm he fired his weapon, injuring one of the men. The others escaped.

The injured suspect was transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.