The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that there are nine new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are:

• A 30-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 55-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel who is in hospital.

• A 47-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 47-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 54-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 36-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 53-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel who is in isolation at home.

• A 45-year-old man of Grand Bahama with a history of travel who is in hospital.

• A 42-year-old man of Grand Bahama. Travel details are pending.

The total number of cases now stands at 138 with 34 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.