The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that there are nine new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases are:
• A 30-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 55-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel who is in hospital.
• A 47-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 47-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 54-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 36-year-old woman of Grand Bahama with no history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 53-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel who is in isolation at home.
• A 45-year-old man of Grand Bahama with a history of travel who is in hospital.
• A 42-year-old man of Grand Bahama. Travel details are pending.
The total number of cases now stands at 138 with 34 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
would be interesting if they sampled the tourists on the flights with these people. The narrative so far has been bad Bahamians travelling abroad...but what if they contracted the virus on the return flight from an infected tourist?...one of those who forged their health certificate or climbed the fence when authorized by Inspector Smith.
TalRussell 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Living in today's Grand Bahamaland under the rule of the red coats Mr. Minnis and KP's Central Authority is to have their two Knee pressing against your Neck each wakin' morning. Ma comrades, can I have a thumbs-up or thumbs-down?
DDK 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
One way or another, open borders mean virus mayhem on Bahamians....
DDK 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Love the comments of reassurance from the PM and his minions 😂🤣😂
My2Cents 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
How many of the recent cases in Grand Bahama related? Sounds like a super spreader, local or tourist. In any event, it still doesn’t justify closing the borders. Perhaps some tightening of restrictions is down the line for GB. Other than that, I see no cause for alarm. We knew what we were getting into and had no choice but to reopen.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Reopen for what? A couple of tourists? We will not see any economic benefit from opening our borders during a pandemic. Come on man. Its hard to get more common sense than that. Who the hell wants to go on a vacation during a pandemic? How dumb would you have to be?
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Does anyone know if Minnis's brain will be returning from the repair shop anytime soon? If I can recall, he has his national dictator address tomorrow at 5pm! Lord knows that Dictator Minnis will be running and dodging the questions regarding Dr. Sands!!!
Economist 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
I nam informed that the contract tracing is nearly non existant. They had a government employee who is a receptioist at government department and they haven't contacted any businesses that use it.
Think of all the persons who were exposed and could have been tested (sorry government waits till people get sick to test) and who could now be spreading COVID-19.
Dahl Regis too busy saving money and not testing.
Bring Sands back.
joeblow 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
... I'm sorry but Sands is not the answer. Apart from better communication , he was a failure as well. Not only is contact tracing a laugh, but tracking infected, self isolated persons is a joke as well!
Anyone with an ounce of common sense who can receive data, organize it and make a decision can do a better job than Sands or Minnis. They are lifetime civil servants in health who have no regard for healthcare in this country! Educated people are running this country and failing. We need more people with common sense!
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
This is just stupid.
Close the borders now before its too late. Not one hospital bed available in Florida. Death rates climbing, toddlers getting infected now.
CLOSE THE BORDERS NOW....
