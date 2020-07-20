The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there are 21 new cases of COVID-19. This comes after 15 new cases were reported on Sunday.

One of the latest cases is from New Providence and the other 20 are from Grand Bahama.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 174 – with 70 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.