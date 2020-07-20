The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there are 21 new cases of COVID-19. This comes after 15 new cases were reported on Sunday.
One of the latest cases is from New Providence and the other 20 are from Grand Bahama.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 174 – with 70 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Time for Minnis to GO!!! His ability to make decisions has always been terrible but somehow it's gotten even worse during the worst possible time!
We already have enough idiots in this country who won't wear masks or practice any sort of social distancing, all they want to do is get drunk and party... NOW you factor that in with all the idiots who have traveled to Florida during a PANDEMIC due to Minnis and his loyal "Yes Men" opening our borders to the U.S...meanwhile Freeport's borders don't close off commercial flights until the 22nd.
WE ARE SCREWED!!!
joeblow 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
... Minnis' decisions have not worsened, he has consistently made terrible decisions. Pressure has simply exposed his obvious gross deficiencies, and there are many! He should step down, but he lacks insight into the magnitude of his shortcomings!
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
LOL well said, it also seems the Deputy PM has been exposed to the virus via his police aide, he is currently in quarantine after testing negative. I wonder if it will take the virus knocking the wind out of our politicians for them to finally get some sort of common sense!
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Damn. We did so damned well with the first wave now look. GB is a damned petrie dish...
Minnis has to go.
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
This is still the first wave, we only did "so well" because we barely tested anyone and we had the entire country shutdown. Thanks to the reopening of bars and clubs, the D- educated population have been partying non stop without wearing any sort of mask or practicing any social distancing, then you factor in Minnis and his "Yes Men" opening our borders allowing our idiot citizens to travel to and from the new Chinese Virus epicenter aka Florida!
bahamianson 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Still the first , the second is supposed to come in the fall
TalRussell 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Best the Abaco's come under swift cautionary virus watch being the frequency of travel between the two out islands residents.
The Colony's Central Authority responds to Gand Bahamaland,smartly and urgently to the dangerously fast escalating testing positive for the killer COVID-19.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
this is a major failure under Minnis as Health Minister who said testing was unnecessary. I suspect that has more to do with him giving up Health Minister post than anything. because the budget debate is 3 weeks old by now. It also explains them trying to spin the narrative that this is due to Bahamians behaving badly. It would be statistical gymnastics to argue that the disease is coming in from across the border but only from Bahamians. that is literally impossible. The only scenario that it would hold up under is if 100% of travellers are Bahamian. I suspect that without random testing of passengers Bahamians are the only ones coming forward to report feeling ill. who wants to be on vacation and stuck in quarantine in the Bahamas? They'll buy some Tylenol and sit by the pool.
tribanon 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Renward Wells was seen googling the word "virus" this morning and now considers himself to be fully informed and ready to go as our new minister of health.
SP 37 minutes ago
@ ISpeakFacts....We were also totally dismayed and disappointed at the D-educated patrons in Sandyport and other "supposed upscale" bars and restaurants in the western district that has been partying non-stop without wearing any sort of mask or practicing any social distancing. Then you factor in the U.S. tourist that refuses to wear masks in their own country and certainly will not wear one in what he feels is a banana republic naturally gravitate to these places out west, and the "lighter-skinned" and culturally confused Bahamians doing everything possible to be accepted by the western crowd, and you have the perfect storm for widespread virus transmission.
