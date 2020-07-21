First Two Cases Of Covid-19 On Cat Island

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

TWO residents of Cat Island have tested positive for COVID-19, the administrator of the island, Neil Campbell, confirmed to The Tribune today.

After presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, the pair was sent to New Providence and tested positive this morning and will receive treatment.

“Earlier, we (Cat Island Council) met with the police, Supt Munroe, we were updated and advised and after we met with health professional, Nurse Elaine Stuart. We would have also sent out a public notice under my hand and seal that two COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Cat Island,” the administrator said.

Asked if these were two fresh cases or cases included in the COVID-19 national dashboard from yesterday, Mr. Campbell said these cases were only confirmed this morning. He also confirmed these were the first two cases for Cat Island and both residents who contracted the virus have no recent travel history.