First Two Cases Of Covid-19 On Cat Island

TWO residents of Cat Island have tested positive for COVID-19, the administrator of the island, Neil Campbell, confirmed to The Tribune today.
After presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, the pair was sent to New Providence and tested positive this morning and will receive treatment.
“Earlier, we (Cat Island Council) met with the police, Supt Munroe, we were updated and advised and after we met with health professional, Nurse Elaine Stuart. We would have also sent out a public notice under my hand and seal that two COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Cat Island,” the administrator said.
Asked if these were two fresh cases or cases included in the COVID-19 national dashboard from yesterday, Mr. Campbell said these cases were only confirmed this morning. He also confirmed these were the first two cases for Cat Island and both residents who contracted the virus have no recent travel history.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 5 hours ago
He also confirmed these were the first two cases for Cat Island and both residents who contracted the virus have no recent travel history.
Community spread has already started on Cat Island thanks to Hubert "Idiot" Minnis and his "Yes Men" opening our borders to the U.S, which are still open to private air and sea crafts!!
We can now assume that many more family islands will be reporting their first few cases within the coming days. MINNIS HAS DOOMED US ALL!!!
K4C 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
then they must have had contact with someone was is COVID-19 positive, some one in the community is COVID-19 positive
thephoenix562 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This name calling and blaming Pm Minnis is getting old.Try something new and constructive.
ISpeakFacts 3 hours ago
Did the idiotic PM not open our borders to the U.S? Or are you just as dumb and blind as your leader LMAO
viewersmatters 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Most Bahamians are saying that the PM are treating the Bahamians as if we are kids and that we are not kids we are grown adults. I agree are grown adults and we should not need any government official to spoon feed us and wipe our mouths as well. While the majority of responsible Bahamians made the decisions to cancel all of their vacations and travel abroad just to protect ourselves and our love one along with people who surround us. If we want say that we are adults we should act and be responsible like grown adults, no one force any person residing in the Bahamas to take a trip into a country that we all was full aware of had a major outbreak of that deadly virus. They would decided at their own will and freedom travelled at their own willed. Our problem as people are we never want take responsibility for our own actions but yet want blame blame blame, we are responsible for our own actions. Yes the government opened the borders but look at what many responsible careful Bahamians did, we use the God given brain we have and said no we will not travel until it's safe. Cant put your face into the lion's mouth and say oh God watches over me. When Jesus was being tempted to jump off rock did he? Knowing he has the greatest faith on earth he didnt put himself in harm's way. So who we to travel to a highly infected place and endanger not only our lives but everyone residing in the bahamas. We are the fault for our problem not the government. We travel and brought the virus back and infected our own people.
ISpeakFacts 54 minutes ago
We all know that the average bahamian is stupid, hence why you don't open the DAMN borders!!! If Minnis doesn't open the borders, no one can travel and bring back the virus. SIMPLE!
ThisIsOurs 45 minutes ago
I agree with the "theory". Don't allow something then say well even though we allowed it they shouldnt have done it
Ever heard of the phrase FOOL PROOF plan?
It literally means your planning is so thorough, you've planned for every eventuality. If you allow it, recognize a risk, then put checks in place to mitigate the risk. I've been saying over and over a sample of the population of travellers should be subjected to testing the minute they arrive.
The 70 cases in 2 weeks are irrefutable evidence of poor planning.
bahamianson 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
lol, now that's funny , IspeakFacts.
