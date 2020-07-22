Updated: 20 More Cases With Two On Cat Island

By RASHAD ROLLE and

TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

TWENTY more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in The Bahamas yesterday as Cat Island registered its first two cases and Bimini saw an increase for the first time in more than a month. The country has now recorded 194 coronavirus cases.

The daily COVID-19 dashboard was released shortly before midnight yet the Ministry of Health’s accompanying statement contained few details about the people who have contracted the virus and their history of travel. The statement said investigations are ongoing and that a complete update with details will be published at a later date. This is the third consecutive date that officials have not given age, sex and travel history details. The ministry is expected to host a press conference tomorrow.

Six of the new cases are New Providence residents, ten are Grand Bahama residents and two are from Bimini. The Bimini cases are the first on that island since a lockdown was implemented in mid-May.

News that two residents of Cat Island had tested positive was confirmed by Neil Campbell, the island’s administrator, yesterday.

After presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, the two residents were sent to New Providence and tested positive on Tuesday morning, he said. They will receive treatment while in New Providence.

“Earlier we (the Cat Island Council) met with the police, Supt Munroe, we were updated and advised and after we met with health professional Nurse Elaine Stuart, we would have also sent out a public notice under my hand and seal that two COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Cat Island,” the island administrator said.

These are the first confirmed cases on Cat Island and the residents in question have no recent travel history, according to Mr Campbell.

Asked if these were two fresh cases or cases included in the COVID-19 national dashboard released on Monday, Mr Campbell said these cases were only confirmed yesterday morning.

“We don’t know the exact time they were tested, but we do know it had to be some time yesterday and early this morning,” Mr Campbell continued. “The confirmation came this morning. These are the first cases for Cat Island and we can also confirm that both residents have no recent travel history.”

He added: “They were tested in New Providence between yesterday and early this morning. . .they are living and residing in Cat Island but once they experience the symptoms and they informed the medical professionals, they dispatched someone to them and then the health protocols kick in and they spoke to New Providence. We dispatched an aircraft and they went to New Providence. To my knowledge they both have no recent travel history.”