Bahamas Targeting Private Pilot Market

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday said The Bahamas is making its presence felt among one of the few sectors still allowed to bring US visitors to this nation.

Together with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (aviation arm), Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority and Bahamas Customs Department, the ministry said it was attending the world's largest private aviation show - the the 51st Annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Air Venture Show - via a virtual platform.

The show has previously attracted in excess of 500,000 pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and media and industry professionals from around the world, and exhibited more than 10,000 airplanes.

The Ministry of Tourism said The Bahamas, with its more than 60 airports and 16 islands destination, is the top-ranked destination in the Caribbean and eastern seaboard for general aviators. It reopened its borders to private pilots and private boaters on June 15.

While The Bahamas closed its borders to international commercial airlines and vessels originating from the US with effect from yesterday, they remain open to private charters, private pilots and private boaters embarking from the that country.

Travellers on commercial airlines from Canada, the UK and European Union (EU) can also still enter The Bahamas. They must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test from a credible, reference laboratory not more than ten days old. A completed Bahamas Health Visa application must be made 24-48 hours prior to embarkation, via www.bahamas.com/travelupdates.

The Bahamas, in conjunction with US federal government agencies, this year began pre-clearance customs and immigration services for private pilots traveling to and from the US to this nation.

The pre-clearance facilities are designed to make it easier, faster and less expensive to access the remote Family Islands. The pre-clearance facilities are located at Banyan Air Services, the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and Sheltair at the Fort Lauderdale Jet Centre.

Among some of The Bahamas' specials and incentives being offered to pilots at its booth at the EAA Air Venture Virtual Show are a $150 credit for hotel stays in the Family Islands; a $300 fuel credit, dubbed Fly Almost Fee Free, for hotel stays of four nights or more at Out Island Promotion Board member hotels; and a Bahamas Flyaway $100 Avgas gift certificate at Odyssey Aviation, redeemable in Nassau or Exuma.