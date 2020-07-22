National Examinations Suspended Until Further Notice

THE Ministry of Education has “temporarily suspended” all national examinations effective immediately, until further notice.
In a statement released last night, ministry officials said the decision was made to protect the integrity of the BJC and BGCSE exams and ensure the safety of all concerned.
“The Ministry of Education advises students to continue their preparations for these crucial examinations as they will be held at a later date in accordance with the advice of the competent authority guided by Ministry of Health officials,” a statement noted.
On Thursday, June 4, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that the BJC and BGCSE exams would be held beginning July 13, after they were postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision to go ahead came despite pushback from parents and the Bahamas Union of Teachers.
An online petition to cancel the exams and use forecasted grades garnered more than 8,000 signatures in early June.
After the tests began, BUT president Belinda Wilson raised concerns over how the exams were held, saying she had been informed that ministry officials were late to some schools and that some exams started late at least at one centre. She also said there was “little to no social distancing and that workers were seen not wearing masks.”
These claims were refuted by Education Minister Jeff Lloyd last week, who insisted “the examinations went on very well” despite allegations otherwise.
Comments
RealTalk 21 hours, 10 minutes ago
Wow I never saw this coming...
ISpeakFacts 20 hours, 45 minutes ago
Just give everyone their D- and call it a day!
Pcbclub 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
This is not the right decision. The kids are in the mode to finish their exams and be DONE. Why hold up the entire rest of the Bahamas for Grand Bahamas lockdown Time to get the 2019/2020 School Year over. Time to move Forward
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Online exams are needed ................... time to move at Covid speed
DDK 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Can they not figure out how to socially distance the desks or is that too complicated for the MOE? Maybe they just want more paid days off. To hell with the kids' futures. Some of them just may be capable of attaining good grades....
TalRussell 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Schools done have all the chairs and desks so why not move the majority students to the outside where it's mostly Sunny Days throughout The Colony, so take advantage by moving the holding of classes to the spacious outside in combination with indoor classes which allows for both National Examinations and uninterrupted full classes students to practice social distance of say three foots?
Nod Once for Yeah since outside in the Out Islands school's yard classes was already pre-virus being held,** Twice for No?
