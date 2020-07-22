National Examinations Suspended Until Further Notice

THE Ministry of Education has “temporarily suspended” all national examinations effective immediately, until further notice.

In a statement released last night, ministry officials said the decision was made to protect the integrity of the BJC and BGCSE exams and ensure the safety of all concerned.

“The Ministry of Education advises students to continue their preparations for these crucial examinations as they will be held at a later date in accordance with the advice of the competent authority guided by Ministry of Health officials,” a statement noted.

On Thursday, June 4, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that the BJC and BGCSE exams would be held beginning July 13, after they were postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision to go ahead came despite pushback from parents and the Bahamas Union of Teachers.

An online petition to cancel the exams and use forecasted grades garnered more than 8,000 signatures in early June.

After the tests began, BUT president Belinda Wilson raised concerns over how the exams were held, saying she had been informed that ministry officials were late to some schools and that some exams started late at least at one centre. She also said there was “little to no social distancing and that workers were seen not wearing masks.”

These claims were refuted by Education Minister Jeff Lloyd last week, who insisted “the examinations went on very well” despite allegations otherwise.