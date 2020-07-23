55 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that there are 55 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases to 274 – with 170 of those active and 13 in hospital.
Of the new cases, it is known that five are from New Providence, 39 are from Grand Bahama, four are from Bimini, three are from Moore’s Island, three are from Cat Cay and one is from Great Guana Cay.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
Chucky 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
LOL
Chucky 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Is anyone surprised. LOL
tribanon 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Lord help us.
DDK 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
And Minnis sits in the HOA with no mask and no social distancing. He is do special 😂🤣😂
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Minnis is just waiting for Pastor Renward Wells to pray the Chinese Virus away, like he did today in the HOA!!!
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
The dashboard has so many errors!!! Recoveries mixed up with deaths, previous Abaco cases still aren't listed, Moore's Island has the wrong amount of cases, Guana Cay isn't listed.. this country can't do anything right!!!
It seems Category 5 Hurricane Minnis is doing all it can to 1-up Hurricane Dorian, and it's surely working! MINNIS MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!
Clamshell 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
It also said 8.729,652 global deaths. The real number is about 600,000. Somebody finally fixed that one.
RealTalk 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Is it time to thank Dr. Sands for securing the 3,500 test kits?
How many test kits do we have left after using almost 2,000 in a 2 week period?
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
No need to worry, China is sending us thousands of faulty Chinese Virus "test-kits" at this very moment!
SP 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Hindsight is always 20/20. Pointing fingers, casting blame, bitching, whining, armchair quarterbacking, is not productive and will never get us anywhere! Asking people to self-quarantine is a total non-starter.
People need to stop the infantile stupidity and be adult enough to analyze what went wrong, acknowledge missteps and move forward for the betterment of our country and people.
Alternatively, we can join the fantasy world of uncle Donald Trump with the ridiculous asinine notion that "virus or no virus we must open the economy". Clearly the rapid spread of the CORONAVIRUS is now leading them back to the forced total shut down of Los Angeles, Texas, Florida, and now several other states.
Opening the borders to the U.S. was ill-advised, had a highly predictable outcome and a very, very, bad move, requiring 10-day COVID free tests for visitor entry was and remains another bad move, especially when Barbados and other jurisdictions were already leading the way demanding negative test with-in 72 hours of arrival, not requiring a test for returning residents traveling to the U.S. for less than 72 hours was THE ABSOLUTE worse move possible!
Closing liquor stores during the lockdown period then simultaneously opening liquor stores, bars and clubs were not thought through. Alcohol sales should never have been prohibited to start with, it never worked before legalization and will never work! However, since they screwed that up, alcohol sales should have been a phased opening starting with liquor store roadside sales first, followed by bars and clubs weeks later to allow people to "catch up" in a controlled fashion.
The initial shutdown was only a dress rehearsal to what we now have to deal with. This is the "REAL DEAL". Unfortunately, if PM Minnis doesn't shut down the entire country immediately and get a firm handle on the obvious community spread of this virus, we will end up like Florida, Texas, and California in very short order!
We need to come to the realization that COVID-19 is an unforgiving virus that does not allow coexisting working economies regardless of what the idiot geniuses mirroring the all-powerful, "great orange wizard" in the White House, uncle Donald Trump says.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
this is anything but armchair quarterbacking.
Just go back and look at everybody asking 1.why we rushing through the phases? 2.how we in phase 3 1/2? what's that? 3.what about this 10 day interval, people could test negative and still arrive infected 4.temperature checks are iffy because the spike could occur at any hour of the day normal at other times
This was just bad planning (as you point out). Minnis and DAguilar are literally 100% responsible for this spread but I wont point fingers. July 1 was a date set to coincide with when the hotels said they wanted to open. That's it. No data behind it. We are in this mess becayse of bad decisions
As to what to do now? Id take ministry of health from Renward Wells. If his first speech is any indication we in for more stupid decisions. Unfortunately contact tracing will probably be a never ending spiral. the more people you find, the more people you will find.
My suggestion to them was to test a sample of the population coming on flights. Every flight would have at least one person tested, upper limit based on numbers of persons arriving. that would have caught the virus early.
The only thing they can do now is test and quarantine. If we get to 500 I'd say they need to lockdown and test the entire population. would that happen? probably not.
We are in for another 4 months of stupid decisions
TalRussell 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Thanks be's to Jesus that Dr. Duane with the aid of the former PLP tourism minister Comrade Obediah, 'em stepped forward to foreigner residents secure those three thousand and five-hundred virus test swabs which only left The Colony's Central Authority to had to only secure but 345 swabs since back on March 1. Just couldn't make this crazy stuff up. Just, couldn't. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
joeblow 36 minutes ago
... come on now, what Sands did was never about swabs, but abusing his authority to allow a privileged few to come into the country during a closure of the border. The swabs were a cover for that. If Sands wanted swabs that badly the donors could have had them sent by Fed Ex!
ISpeakFacts 16 minutes ago
We probably never received any swabs, the folks on that plane probably gave Sands some of the good ol gravy!
DDK 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Quite right SP So sad that Minnis and co (his eqally stupid Cabinet supporters and his idiot advisors, if he has any) cannot figure out this whole virus debacle and blindly follow the global faux pas of the day.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Is anyone optimistic enough to think they've actually moved to get/buy more test kits ? Or are we still dependent on donated kits/supplies? Didn't Turks Island donate kits also?
rodentos 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Bahamas health care now in its full beauty.... to receive treatment please bring your own test kit and your own ventilator.
DDK 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
BTW, imagine Moores Island cases come from interaction with Grand Bahama. Give it a few more days it will probably be Country-wide. Thanks idiot politicians!
TalRussell 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
The swabs sittin'' at the designer's lab stage!
Ma Comrade The-Oracle, me most entrenched source, say rather than buying more than the 345 virus test swaps, the central authority has actually signed a non-tendered multimillion-dollar contract with some red party preferred elite to design their own test swaps?
