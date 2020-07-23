55 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that there are 55 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 274 – with 170 of those active and 13 in hospital.

Of the new cases, it is known that five are from New Providence, 39 are from Grand Bahama, four are from Bimini, three are from Moore’s Island, three are from Cat Cay and one is from Great Guana Cay.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.