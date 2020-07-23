Marinas 'Stave Off' Border Close Fears

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian marinas yesterday said they had managed to “stave off” any major fall-out from international media reports that this nation was closing its borders to all US travellers due to COVID-19.

Peter Maury, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president, told Tribune Business his phone had been ringing “non-stop” on Sunday evening after word spread that all transportation links between the US and Bahamas would be severed.

He said himself and other industry players had managed to “calm down” yacht brokers and captains relatively quickly by informing them that the prime minister had confirmed The Bahamas was still open for private boats and yachts from the US, as well as charter flights and private aviation.

“I think we were able to stave off the initial fear among the industry that the borders were shutting down completely,” Mr Maury explained. “I had a ton of captains call me, a lot of brokers and captains calling, as soon as the announcement went out. It was non-stop.

“Through the ABM website we were able to get the word out that it was not going to affect private yachts, charter, and private aviation. It definitely calmed down. It did calm down. But not at 6pm. It was not fun. It was non-stop - every marina executive, boat and yacht captain. I came down the marina [Bay Street] and talked to a bunch of guys.

“The good thing about about the yachting community is it’s pretty tight. You get the message out to a couple of people and they spread it. Yacht captains talk to each other all the time. With a couple of calls they can hit up 100 guys and give them the right information, so there was not complete panic.”

The “panic” seemed to be largely sparked by a CNN TV report read by anchor Wolf Blitzer, which has been seen by Tribune Business, in which he said The Bahamas was closing its borders to all Americans because the US was considered a COVID-19 hot spot. He did not distinguish between commercial and private transportation, as the minister did in his speech.

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday confirmed in a statement that it had initiated a public relations blitz to ensure international media were “accurately reporting” American visitors can come to The Bahamas via private transport and if they have the necessary negative COVID-19 PCR swab test.

“The Ministry of Tourism has launched an aggressive media campaign to reach key markets in the US to inform travellers of entry requirements and travel permissions applicable to them,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and its communications team have focused their efforts on the widespread distribution of accurate information regarding the Prime Minister’s executive orders to contacts in broadcast, national, regional and local markets reflecting that US travellers are permitted to visit The Bahamas via private air and sea....

“The private aviation and boating communities have long been an important part of The Bahamas’ tourism economy. Through this outreach, the Ministry is encouraging those who are permitted to visit The Bahamas to consider the destination for their summer or fall vacation plans.”