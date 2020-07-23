Pm: Bahamasair May Have To Defer Portion Of Salaries During Pandemic

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has suggested the national airline may have to consider whether to pay Bahamasair staff a portion of their salaries as the airline has reduced flights due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, with the deferred amount paid once the pandemic is over.

He made the remark Thursday morning as he led debate on a resolution to extend the country’s state of emergency until September 30.

Dr Minnis said it is a “difficult decision” but it is something officials have to think about in the midst of this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “should we make such a decision” regarding deferring the pay of Bahamasair workers, politicians should be prepared to defer a portion of their own salaries as well.

He told the House of Assembly the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the worst emergency in our modern history. The state of emergency began in March and will last many more months until a vaccine is created, he added. He said the extension is needed so the government can act quickly and decisively.

“Bahamians should be prepared to stop and start. In this marathon we should work as a team,” he said.

He also said: “We have some very difficult days and weeks ahead, as I’ve said before. .. COVID is not going anywhere. . . We must make decisions and determination as to what we can live with. Our life as we knew yesterday will change.

“Therefore, if we are to do better. . .at least let’s be prepared. It means that our lifestyle has to change. The minister of health will talk about that repeatedly, we must exercise more, we must eat healthier. . .we must eat less mechanised and processed food. We must become healthier, if we are healthier individuals, we are in better positions to survive and withstand whatever type of disease comes our way.”

He reminded the public to wear a mask, wash their hands and to avoid large gatherings.

There is an emergency Cabinet meeting at 6pm today with health officials. Dr Minnis has invited leader of the opposition, Philip “Brave” Davis and deputy leader, Chester Cooper to the meeting so they can hear the advice from health officials first hand.