Npep Donates $25,000 To Three Nonprofits Assisting During Pandemic

THE New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) has announced a combined donation of $25,000 to support the work of three local nonprofit organisations assisting those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a cheque presentation on Monday, NPEP contributed $15,000 to St. Agnes Anglican Church and $5,000 to both The Salvation Army and New Goodwill Church of God.

“NPEP is proud to support the vital community work of St. Agnes Anglican Church, The Salvation Army, and New Goodwill Church of God,” stated Robert “Sandy” Sands, Director of NPEP. “We are committed to being a good corporate citizen and to making a lasting impact in the communities where we work and live, especially during times of increased need.”