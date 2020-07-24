0

Npep Donates $25,000 To Three Nonprofits Assisting During Pandemic

The New Providence Ecology Park donates $15,000 to support the work of St. Agnes Anglican Church and their community outreach initiatives to help those affected by Covid-19. Pictured L-R: Iman Joseph, NPEP Administrative Assistant; Henry Dean, NPEP Deputy Chairman and Operations Committee Chairman; Father Keith Cartwright, St. Agnes Anglican Church Archdeacon; Robert “Sandy” Sands, NPEP Director; Duhiza Swaby, NPEP Corporate Secretary; Larry Wilson, NPEP Chief Financial Officer.

The New Providence Ecology Park donates $5,000 to The New Goodwill Church of God to assist with their community outreach efforts. Pictured from left to right: Henry Dean, NPEP Deputy Chairman and Operations Committee Chairman; Iman Joseph, NPEP Administrative Assistant; Kesna Pinder, New Goodwill Church of God Council Member; Robert “Sandy” Sands, NPEP Director; Duhiza Swaby, NPEP Corporate Secretary; Larry Wilson, NPEP Chief Financial Officer.

The New Providence Ecology Park donates $5,000 to support The Salvation Army’s initiatives to provide aid to those affected by Covid-19. Pictured L-R: Henry Dean, NPEP Deputy Chairman and Operations Committee Chairman; Iman Joseph, NPEP Administrative Assistant; Major Clarence Ingram, Bahamas Salvation Army Divisional Commander; Robert “Sandy” Sands, NPEP Director, Duhiza Swaby, NPEP Corporate Secretary; Larry Wilson, NPEP Chief Financial Officer.

THE New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) has announced a combined donation of $25,000 to support the work of three local nonprofit organisations assisting those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a cheque presentation on Monday, NPEP contributed $15,000 to St. Agnes Anglican Church and $5,000 to both The Salvation Army and New Goodwill Church of God.

“NPEP is proud to support the vital community work of St. Agnes Anglican Church, The Salvation Army, and New Goodwill Church of God,” stated Robert “Sandy” Sands, Director of NPEP. “We are committed to being a good corporate citizen and to making a lasting impact in the communities where we work and live, especially during times of increased need.”

