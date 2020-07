Tropical Storm Gonzalo Report: Friday 6pm

NEWS ITEM ON TROPICAL STORM GONZALO ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FORECAST OFFICE SECTION, AT 6:00 PM FRIDAY 24TH JULY 2020. …

GONZALO FORECAST TO BRING GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN TO PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS …

AT 5:00 PM AST, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM GONZALO WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 10.0° NORTH AND LONGITUDE 55.6° WEST OR ABOUT 390 MILES EAST OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS.

GONZALO IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST AT 18 MILES PER HOUR. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, GONZALO WILL MOVE ACROSS THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING AND OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SEA ON SUNDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40 MILES PER WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SOME SLIGHT STRENGTHENING IS POSSIBLE BEFORE GONZALO REACHES THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS.