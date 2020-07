Tropical Storm Hanna Report: Friday 6pm

NEWS ON TROPICAL STORM HANNA ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FORECAST OFFICE SECTION, AT 6:00PM FRIDAY 24TH, JULY 2020.

HANNA IS GETTING BETTER ORGANIZED OVER THE WESTERN GULF OF MEXICO … AT 4:00 PM CDT, THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM HANNA WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 27.3° NORTH AND LONGITUDE 94.3° WEST OR ABOUT 195 MILES EAST OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS.

HANNA IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST AT 10 MILES PER HOUR.

ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTRE OF HANNA SHOULD MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE TEXAS COAST SATURDAY AFTERNOON OR EARLY SUNDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 50 MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STEADY STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS AND HANNA IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE BEFORE THE CYCLONE MAKES LANDFALL.