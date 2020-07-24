Trust Meets Baic Over National Park Proposal

Bahamas National Trust (BNT) officials yesterday met with newly-appointed Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) general manager, Rocky Nesbitt.

The meeting was held to follow-up on a proposal to establish Sweeting’s Pond in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, as a National Park. Eric Carey, the BNT’s executive director, said the group has discovered the highest concentration of sea horses anywhere in the world in Sweeting’s Pond, which he described as “a site that is of global bio-diversity conservation significance”.

Mr Carey said The Bahamas has an opportunity and obligation to protect this resource. The BNT is seeking to partner with BAIC to establish a National Park that provides environmental protection and significant economic benefits to Central Eleuthera.