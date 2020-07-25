10 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 10 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are six cases from New Providence: Four men, aged 26, 49, 49 and 41 and two women, aged 46 and 31.
The other four cases are from Grand Bahama: One woman, aged 31, and three men, aged 56, 30 and 42.
This brings the total number of cases to 326 – with 222 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
There is the heavily populated Elbow Cay Shantytown, never acknowledged to exist by the central authorities...and there are even more shantytowns still in full popoulaces operation in the Abaco's!
There's no escaping the worst, should the central authority's official count begins to point to the virus has taken its killer hold over the Abaco's? Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Testing 28 persons a day while the country is having a SURGE of chinese virus cases??? Like usual, this country is a JOKE!!!
We need:
Bobsyeruncle 49 minutes ago
My guess is that they are only testing those that have symptoms, and those that may have been exposed to someone who tested positive - similar to like in the US. Like you said, it should still be more than 28 a day though. Weekends tend to skew data due to delays in reporting.
