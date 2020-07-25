10 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 10 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are six cases from New Providence: Four men, aged 26, 49, 49 and 41 and two women, aged 46 and 31.

The other four cases are from Grand Bahama: One woman, aged 31, and three men, aged 56, 30 and 42.

This brings the total number of cases to 326 – with 222 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.