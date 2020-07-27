Madness Of Our Entry Requirements

EDITOR, The Tribune.

There would be little doubt that Dr. Minnis' Administration and the COVID-19 task-force deserve our praise and heartfelt thanks for their superb handling of the extraordinary challenges facing our nation from the Coronavirus-19 pandemic. If the cascading effects of the COVID-19 virus rippling through our economy was not enough of a deep cleaning "Boom", the Hon. Carl Bethel, Q.C. has suddenly added insult to injury by issuing a press release containing little, if any, logic behind the stunning reversal in "Entry Requirements" for tourists, residents, ex-pats and Bahamians alike.

Prime Minister, your decisive leadership to date stands in material contrast to the mutterings of our current Attorney General. I implore you, please do not let others lead you astray. Like many other nations, we support the establishment of reciprocal Air Bridges (without quarantines but COVID Tests) with the UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and other nations, as conditions merit. And, contrary to the advice I suspect you're being given, there would be widespread support and demonstrable legal precedent for restrictions being imposed on Bahamians travelling abroad.

May God's perpetual light shine upon you, the leader of the opposition, our nation and the citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

ROBERT DUPUCH CARRON

Nassau,

July 26, 2020