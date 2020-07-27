Tributes Pour In For Radio Star Phil

RADIO personality Phillip Sands, 54, best known for his impersonations as “Yvonne Batalise, LLB Esq” or “The Digger” on the People’s Radio Station (100 JAMZ), died yesterday morning at the Princess Margaret Hospital after suffering a massive stroke at his home last weekend.

“After 25 years, it’s hard to describe the tragic loss of such a uniquely talented Bahamian; let alone, one who was a close friend and played an integral part of bringing my vision for The People’s Radio station (JAMZ) to fruition,” stated Mr Robert Dupuch-Carron, President of TribuneMedia Group.

“There can be little doubt that he, Eric & Ed, Kirk Smith, Terrible T, Pencil, Randy C, Capt Keith, Peggy, Steve, Dion, JJ, Tameka, Dion, Butler, Brenda Lee, Vann, Manny and Desiray formed the cornerstone upon which 100JAMZ rests today,” continued Mr Carron. “While I’ll miss Phil’s infectious humour; legendary on-air pranks; the love and care he demonstrated towards his fellow citizens and his unswerving dedication to the efforts of the Santa Claus Christmas Committee, I shall never forget the kindness and unconditional love he demonstrated towards my wife, mother and me upon learning news of our LittleMAN’s vaccine-related death,” Mr Carron recalled.

“Phil Sands, aka Ivonne Bataliste, was an iconic figure when it comes to radio and entertainment in the Bahamas,” said Jamal Rodgers, Programme Director at Tribune Radio Ltd. “He was a kind-hearted man who would give the shirt off his back, not only will I miss him but the entire 100JAMZ family mourns his loss.”

Among the tributes pouring into the station were those from Mr Dion “Da Butcha” Knowles, former Mixer and Programme Director at 100 JAMZ, who recalled that “Phillip is one of those special people and I became a huge fan of his when we worked together at JAMZ because he would say the most amazingly politically incorrect, hilarious things ever.”

“He made it a joy to come to work. It was even more fun to watch him MC a wedding. It seemed like he had the mic in one hand and the crowd in the other,” continued Mr Knowles. “To no longer have his smiles and jokes and laughs is a pain that will never heal. Rest In Paradise, my friend!”

“As a young boy I met Phillip at a party, he was the MC and we bonded from then to now,” said The Mighty Pencil, one of 100JAMZ’s original Thunderstorm mixers.

“Phil was one of the nicest persons you would ever come across, he would give you his last. In my community, he helped kids get back to school, gave them lunch money. If you were down, he would brighten your day with a joke. Always the life of the party, he would come to the party just to MC, but would end up bartending, serving and ushering in guests if he had to,” the Mighty Pencil added.

“At JAMZ, he, alongside Ed Fields, who he affectionately called ‘Eddie D’, made the best morning show in the history of The Bahamas!” recalled the Mighty Pencil. “People couldn’t wait to get up in the morning to tune into the show to hear the latest craziness from the Haitian sensation Yvonne Batalise. We were the best remote team! Phillip, I love you and you will always be a brother to me,” he continued.

Former afternoon on-air personality Terrible T said that everyone depended on Phillip with the Jamz van. “Whether it was work or personal. If you had to do your live remote, you were stranded, needed a ride, your girlfriend needed a ride, call Phil,” he recalled. “He was on the the way, he never had an excuse as to why he couldn’t make it, he came. Phil made friends with everyone in every part of the island. And everyone knew that Jamz Van. He would be Kemp Road, Bain Town, East Street, Ida Street, Lyford Cay, Paradise Island, he would be everywhere and he was loved by everyone,” said Terrible T.

“At JAMZ, it was never a dull moment when Phil was around! If you were falling down, he would say something stupid to make you laugh and forget about what had you down in the first place,” he explained. “He created different personalities that our radio listeners loved, like Yvonne Batalis L.L.B Esquire and The Digger. I can’t imagine the original 100 Jamz posse without Phillip,” Terrible T added.

“Phil was all about friendship and family, his friends and the 100 Jamz team were also his family and he would do anything for anyone without thinking twice about it. We’re going to miss Phil’s crazy humour and jokes about who he was going to give the tight shirt off his back! The “Smedium Size” he called it! “

“Phillip’s death has the affect on the Bahamas like Kobe Bryant had on the US,” added businessman and Tribune Radio’s spiritual adviser, Mr Burton Rodgers.

“You may have never met him, but if you did, something magical happened and you felt like you had known him for your whole life.” he added.

“Those that knew Phillip will feel like they have lost a family member,” said Mr Rodgers.