65 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 65 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:

New Providence 29

Grand Bahama 21

Guana Cay 8

Moore’s Island 6

Abaco 1

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 447 – with 343 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.