65 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 65 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:
New Providence 29
Grand Bahama 21
Guana Cay 8
Moore’s Island 6
Abaco 1
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 447 – with 343 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
TalRussell 8 minutes ago
Was so mocked upon the announcement by Mr. Theodore Minnis that within 60 days of his July 1, opening that The Colony will have done hit the 700 testing virus-positive. Nod Once for Yeah it only accounts for the Central Aurhotiey's official confirmed cases counter., Twice for No?
ISpeakFacts 8 minutes ago
Pray for the Bahamas, can't imagine dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias and Category 5 Hurricane Minnis at the same time!
