Man Charged With Murder, Three Attempted Murders

A 21-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with murdering a man and attempting to murder three other people.

Kervon Stewart was charged with killing Renaldo Nairn on July 16. He was also charged with trying to murder Antonio Pratt, Lamar Wilchcombe, and Travis Stuart on that day.

He was arraigned with William Wong, a 22-year-old, charged with abetment to commit the murder of Mr Nairn and abetment to commit the attempted murders of Mr Pratt, Mr Wilchcombe and Mr Stuart.

Neither man was required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to November 26 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes denied the men bail and remanded them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In a separate hearing, Eddington Burrows, 35, was charged with attempting to murder Wendy Smith, Lithera Bethel and Valentino Smith on March 10, 2019.

Burrows was also accused of using a black handgun to endanger the lives of Elizabeth Burrows, Eddington Burrows, III, and Antonio Rolle on that day.

When Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes adjourned the case to November 4 for service of a VBI, Burrows’ attorney, Krystal Smith, asked if her client could receive special attention in custody because he has received death threats from persons in prison. The judge said he would make a note of the concern before denying Burrows bail and remanding him to prison.

Three other men, Daion Butler, 30, Cedric Roker, 29, and Oneko Rigby, 28, were accused of possessing a 9mm pistol on July 24 with the intention of endangering the lives of Marcia Thompson and Johnnian Godin. Their matter was adjourned to November 4 for service of a VBI.