Resorts World Closing 'For Best'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bimini’s Chamber of Commerce president yesterday backed the weekend closure of the island’s main resort as the “best” move in light of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Edward Reckley told Tribune Business of the Resorts World Bimini closure: “Of course the closure would impact the island because everybody had to leave. But because of the whole COVID-19, we could have dealt with it. So it is only a safety protocol like every other resort, making sure that personnel are safe on the ground in the first instance.

“As far as the Airbnb, they are still going to be open because we have a lot of private home owners. So the island still has some options at this time. But because of the growing cases in Florida it is only best to close the resort.”

Resorts World Bimini, in a statement released at the weekend, said: “Out of respect for the concerns of The Bahamas’ prime minister, Resorts World Bimini has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations, effective July 25, 2020.”

The resort added that it was monitoring advisories from the Ministry of Health and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that the safety of guests and staff was its primary focus.

Mr Reckley said: “We are going to abide by the rules on the lockdown, and follow all of the rules and regulations from the health physicians for the boaters to come in and sign and fill out the forms on what needs to be done. So we only can hope for the best.”