Restaurants In Sales Declines Of Up To 95%

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

One restaurant yesterday said sales were down 95 percent as the government reimposed restrictions that bar indoor and outdoor dining in a bid to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Christopher Robertson, owner/operator of the Cricket Club, told Tribune Business: “That’s the law. We can’t do anything about that. We can only do takeout; we have to comply with the law.

“I’d have to check the figures, but certainly we are probably down by 95 percent of our regular business because we do a lot of in-house business. But we have to comply with the law and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“We are strictly serving food to go and that’s it. Nothing else; no sit-ins, no bar, just takeout food. We don’t do deliveries, we only do curbside pick-up. You just have to come to the bar, pay for the food, go downstairs and pick it up and carry it.”

George Mousis, Athena Café’s general manager, said of the measures unveiled by the prime minister on Friday: “Well, I guess it’s for the safest route. Your health is priority, but we have to thank God for our loyal locals and keep doing what we have to do.”

Adding that he has “no choice” but to offer delivery and curbside services over the next two months, he added: “We have to push. People still have to eat, and we just have to continue and offer that great service and great food. We can’t just give up, and thank God for our loyal locals. We have been here for over 20 years and we have a lot of good food.

“They [customers] have been asking for both the delivery and the curbside. We are with the Kraven app for those who opt for delivery. They have options to order online and get it delivered to them for their convenience, which helps with the sales. Curbside is still going pretty strong; just thank God for the locals. That’s our bread and butter, and we have to make sure we take care of them.

“I would say that it is 50-50 on both use of the curbside and delivery, but it is nowhere close to what we used to be with dining in; with tourists. But something is better than nothing. We can’t give up, we just have to hold on and ride this wave and take care of our local customers.”