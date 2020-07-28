Wedding Planner 'Surprise' Over Harbour Island Event

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Bridal Association (BBA) yesterday voiced “surprise” that the controversial Harbour Island wedding was allowed to take place without enforcement of COVID-19 health protocols.

Cindy Coakley-Knowles, the association’s president, told Tribune Business: “It’s surprising that that happened, because we are all under strict guidance that we just can’t have any.

“As an association we are adhering to the competent authority’s instructions, so it was surprising to hear that those permissions were given. All I can say is that as far as the BBA is concerned, we are following the guidelines that the government set and working closely with the Ministry of Tourism.”

Just hours after the prime minister on Friday announced that “weddings will also be permitted with a maximum number of five people including the officiant”, the Competent Authority - meaning Dr Minnis’ office - exempted two weddings from such restrictions provided that proper COVID-19 health protocols - including social distancing and mask wearing - were upheld.

However, photos and a video of one of these weddings, which took place at the Coral Sands resort on Harbour Island, showed that these protocols were not being adhered to. It immediately sparked accusations of double standards and suggestions that foreign couples were being given preferential treatment compared to Bahamians.

Ms Coakley-Knowles voiced similar sentiments, adding: “Yes, there is some concern because our business is at a halt right now for all of our planners. So to hear that persons can still get it done, and that it is still being allowed, is just a concern for us. Our business is at a halt in every aspect.

“The Ministry of Tourism is working very closely with us, and we continue to see how we can accommodate tourists or guests that are wanting to have a destination experience. So we continue to work on how that can be possible and still maintain social distancing, and we can start with some of the regulations in terms of flying guests in. That’s the most concern there with the destination; the rules keep changing as far as the requirements.”

She added that this makes it “difficult to plan”, and said: “Those are more of an issue for us than anything else when speaking with my clients. Other than that we are continuing to work with the Ministry of Tourism with marketing strategies, with coming up with ways we can still keep this part of the business vibrant here. We are doing that.”