Rbdf Cancels Leave - With No Notice

Leave for all members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was cancelled late last night, effective immediately, except for those on secondment, sick leave or quarantine, special leave, approved international study leave or pre-retirement leave.

Personnel attached to the Coral Harbour Base and Defence Headquarters are to report for duty (or their approved muster points) on Wednesday, July 29, at 8.40 a.m.

Personnel attached to the various outposts inclusive of the Harbour Patrol Unit, Port Security, Air Wing Unit and the Military Police and Force Protection Unit are to report to their respective places of duty (or their approved muster points).

This move comes after it was announced more than 100 police officers are in quarantine because of COVID-19. National Security Minister Marvin Dames told The Tribune that as many as ten police officers have been infected with COVID-19 and at least one police station in New Providence has been closed for deep cleaning as the country battles the surge of cases. He also revealed that in a bid to better enforce quarantine rules, police have taken over control of the hubbcat monitoring system from the Ministry of Health.

Six police officers in Grand Bahama are among the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said, and fewer than 70 officers on that island are in quarantine.