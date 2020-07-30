24 New Cases Of Covid-19, Three Additional Deaths

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the new cases, 20 are from New Providence and four are from Grand Bahama. The total number of cases is now 508 with 401 of those active. The total number of deaths is 14.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.