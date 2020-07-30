Student Visas For U.S. Available

Bahamian students aspiring to study in the United States for the fall semester but were uncertain of whether or not they would be able to obtain a student visa can breathe a sigh of relief. The Embassy of the United States in Nassau announced late yesterday that a limited number of student visa appointments are now available.

The Embassy is prioritizing students who are starting or continuing for the fall 2020 semester. However, no firm timeline has been announced for the resumption of other visa services.

“At this time, we are prioritizing student visas for applicants residing in The Bahamas who are starting or continuing their studies for the 2020 fall semester, so that they can start their studies on time,” read an Embassy statement.

Students are encouraged to start their application process immediately by visiting: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bs/niv. Once students have their appointment, they will have to follow all COVID-19 protocol in order to be interviewed. Failure to comply will lead to them being turned away.

“Applicants and their families should prepare as best they can for any eventuality,” the Embassy said.

“The Embassy will make every effort to process student visa applications in time for the start of the fall semester, but cannot make any guarantees. Students and families should be in regular communication with their college or university to explore every option available—including online options, deferred starts, etcetera—in case a student is not able to apply, interview, or receive their student visa before their semester starts.”

Full instructions can be found at: https://bs.usembassy.gov/visas/studentvisa2020.