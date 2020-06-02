Scotiabank Wins Regional Honour

Scotiabank Bahamas is celebrating its second consecutive Best Bank award after again being named on Global Finance Magazine’s list of 2020 Best Banks in the Latin American region.

The selection comes amid an ongoing digital transformation designed to enhance the customer experience. “For the past two years we have been on an exciting technology-driven journey that is improving our operations, and this has aided us to exceed our customers’ expectations. This award serves as another indicator that we continue to head in the right direction,” said Roger Archer, pictured, Scotiabank’s vice-president and district head, Caribbean North.

“Our investments in digital technology allowed customers to seamlessly continue their banking using our self-service and remote banking options as Bahamians responded to the local arrival of the novel coronavirus.”

Global Finance noted the bank’s seven-year initiative with Visa to develop payment solutions for Caribbean and Central American cardholders; the launch of a new generation of automated teller machines (ATMs); the introduction of real-time account monitoring; and the new Scotia Mobile application in its selection of Scotiabank.

“2020 has presented significant challenges for almost every industry, and as we prepare to increase our support for our customers during these challenging times, this award proves an excellent motivation for our team of Scotiabankers, not only in The Bahamas, but across the Caribbean region. I would also like to thank our loyal customers for their incredible support,” Mr Archer added.

Scotiabank also won the top 2020 award for its operations in Trinidad and the Turks and Caicos Islands.