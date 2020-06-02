Final Countdown To A New Reality: D’Aguilar Warns Phased Reopening Must Show We Can Meet July 1 Targets

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas’ tourism industry will begin a phased opening on June 15 when boaters, yachters and private pilots will be allowed into the country, the Ministry of Tourism announced yesterday.
The industry’s much anticipated full opening will take place on July 1.
Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar made the announcement at a Zoom press conference held by his ministry and the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee.
“This phased approach will start on June 15, when boaters, yachters and private aviation will be invited to experience The Bahamas destination,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “Tourism will begin with these smaller, special interest groups as they provide a more controlled segment to test its measure. These groups will have to pre-register electronically, allowing health officials to determine their risk level.”
He added that during this phase, commercial airlines will be allowed to bring in Bahamian citizens, legal residents, homeowners or their immediate family members. All returning residents will have to obtain a monocular swab PCR COVID-19 test with a negative result. On Monday, Mr D’Aguilar told The Tribune officials are still considering whether the government will require tourists to produce a negative PCR test result to gain entry into the country but have ruled out visitors being forced into quarantine.
It is anticipated that during this first phase, there will be a reduced number of flights and airlines will begin adding The Bahamas to their schedules once again.
Additionally, he said yesterday, hotels will begin reopening to allow staff to begin to work, putting in place all the measures required to ensure they are ready for the full opening on July 1.
“Readying The Bahamas for tourism in a post-COVID world is quite challenging with many nuances and considerations to plan for,” said Mr D’Aguilar.
“The Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee was established to develop a collaborative plan for reopening and to provide health and safety protocols to be followed consistently across the country. Because of the detailed plan that is being put forth, I am confident that tourism is prepared to officially open its borders, hotels and transportation sector successfully to international commercial travel on July 1, 2020.”
The tourism industry generated a record 7.2 million visitors in 2019. However, in March Mr D’Aguilar said we were facing an economic calamity due to COVID-19 bringing tourism to a screeching halt.
“The sacrifice has been huge,” he said. “The affects on employment and income generation have been enormous for many, many Bahamians. I am delighted to be here and change the discussion from one about lockdowns and curfews to one about reopening. The one thing you learn about tourism, is that it is extremely resilient. Yes, it is subject to shocks, like hurricanes, economic downturns and now pandemics, but no matter what type of licking you put on tourism, it always seems to bounce back better and stronger.”
Although excited about the reopening date, Mr D’Aguilar warned travel and tourism will be markedly different from what it was prior to COVID-19. Many new policies, safety measures and precautions, he said, will be introduced to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of Bahamian residents and visitors alike.
“It is critical, however, that health and safety protocols are adhered to and that the health sector remains in a state of readiness to respond,” the minister added. “Therefore, before the proposed general opening of our borders on the 1st of July, it is intended that there be a phased opening of the tourism sector prior to this date.
“It is important that once the destination reopens we are able to demonstrate immediately that we are indeed in a state of readiness. The Ministry of Tourism is of course very pleased with the announcement made yesterday (Monday) that will see the return of domestic travel in the Islands of the Bahamas for residents and review this as the beginning of the whole readiness efforts. This measure certainly allows LPIA to test their protocols before welcoming guests when we reopen completely.”
Phase Two of the tourism reopening plan, which begins July 1, includes resumption of commercial airlines both international and domestic; reopening of hotels and vacation rentals inclusive of Airbnb and HomeAway; as well as transportation ranging from taxis to buses. The timing of the other phases and sectors will be announced shortly, the minister said.
Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu could not give exact figures on forward bookings, but said the numbers will be available shortly.
“I think from today with the announcement that we have made, we are able to reach out and let them know that they now can load up The Bahamas as a destination,” she noted. “The interest that we are seeing generated and the feedback for August and September and certainly Thanksgiving period, we can begin getting actual bookings. In a very short period of time we will be able to put tangible figures behind that. But it was very difficult for airlines to know what to do about The Bahamas until they knew definitively from us when we will reopen.”
She said similarly for the hotels, now they can announce officially July 1 as an opening day and can report to tourism officials about forward bookings.
All tourism-related staff will have to be retrained using COVID-19 safety measures before the July 1 reopening date, officials said.
Comments
moncurcool 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
How do you have a controlled segment with boaters and yachters who can enter anywhere in the Bahamas without detection or registration at a port?
Then how do you require Bahamians returning back home to have a test, but you have yet to determine whether visitors will have to produce a test? Hen will Bahamians stoped being discriminated in their won country? If you require a Bahamian to show a test, you better darn well require a tourist to have one. We need to stop being willing to sell out our own to tourists for a couple cents.
Then how the hell the Tourism Director General all over the place talking about the bookings look good, but them when pressed on numbers cannot give any? Are you serious? IF you claiming people want to come, the least I think you should have is the figures to prove your claim!
mandela 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
So it will be fair to state that on June 15 Nassauvians will be able to go on our beaches or do we also have to wait for the tourist to come in and enjoy our beaches first and while we watch them swimming we will be wishing and have to wait until July 1st.
Hoda 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
I think it’s important that we take note of the classism and rascism that We fund. If you turn on a vpn, for instance, and jump on YouTube you see all manner of advertisements featuring white or mulatto people lounging, sailing through are crystal waters, or Lenny kravits driving speed boat. We, black people, are usually serving or making conch salad in these videos, and the garbage filled streets of new Providence do not appear. I only say this to opine, that I hope we keep the same energy in relation to our covid motivation to diversify this economy. Not to abandon tourism, but to expedite Bahamians to a different role or status in tourism. That is not to deny that we do have examples of Bahamian ownership in hotels and transportation etc. I wish the country would not be so reliant on big resort hotels and that More smaller boutique hotels, maybe no bigger than a Turnberry in Aventura could pop, and really propel The ownership factor.
The_Oracle 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
You will be in quarantine while the tourists enjoy the beaches...... Has anyone on Bay St taken any time during these curfews and lockdowns to freshen up or refurb their stores? Has the Government taken the opportunity to pressure wash the sidewalks, effect repairs to sidewalks etc? I mean, you don't just shut it down walkaway and return 3 months later....... Personally I think we are in for a very slow restart.
Dawes 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Where would those bay street stores get the money from to refurb their stores? They are no doubt like all trying to work out if they can survive
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
May be they're counting on the boat people to stay on the boat and mot shoot at anyone. If they do that they'd be technically isolated. Wishful thinking.
TalRussell 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Adds up being the native have always been chased off the colony's private beaches.
*Knowing the true workings comrade minister Dioniso James and his Imperialists' crown colleagues it would shock but a handful if they didn't actually attempt to pull off maintaining a strict shelter-at- home curfew of PopoulacesOrdinary At Large POAL, whilst the tourists and foreigner residents roam freely about Colony's 700 islands and Cays. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
ThisIsOurs 35 minutes ago
I could see them doing that.
TalRussell 3 minutes ago
Ma comrade ThisisOurs, new changes are called for the other side virus and no member colony's PopoulacesOrdinary At Large POAL, tourists or visitors should ever again be denied full and unrestricted beach access.
