Haitians Go On Hunger Strike At Detention Centre

Haitian migrants detained at the Carmichael Road detention centre went on hunger strike yesterday morning, demanding to be returned to their country. Some two hours later, after RBDF marines had de-escalated the situation, a fight broke out between two Haitians.



Some detainees escaped from their dormitories, destroying several fences and other minor infrastructure in the process. The situation was contained, the detainees separated and several of them are expected to be charged with destruction of government property.

The Haitian detainees at the centre include 67 males, and 18 females which represent 56% of the detention centre’s population, some of whom have been at the facility since February.