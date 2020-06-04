Marinas: We Didn’T Ask For Cruise Permit Waiver

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian marinas have denied that they are behind the tourism industry recovery plan’s call for the government temporarily waive cruising permit fees in a bid to attract boaters back to these waters post COVID-19.

Peter Maury, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president, told Tribune Business that the sector wanted the government to still enjoy a revenue stream from visiting boats and yachts although it would not object to such a waiver being implemented.

“We didn’t suggest that,” he replied, when informed by this newspaper of the 122-page Tourism Readiness & Recovery Plan’s contents. “That didn’t come from the Association of Bahamas Marinas. That’s not my intention.

“That definitely didn’t come from us. We want the government to be satisfied there’s a revenue stream coming in for them. If the government decides to do that we will not disagree with them. If you want people to come and spend money, don’t charge the cruise permit, but I didn’t say that. If they want to give it up for a little bit I’d say it’s a good idea.”

Ministry of Tourism and private sector officials, in presenting the sector’s post-pandemic health protocols, suggested that the section dealing with marinas was largely based on recommendations submitted by Mr Maury and his fellow ABM members.

The plan, suggesting that The Bahamas provide incentives to attract boaters following their three-month absence from this nation, said: “It is recommended that the Government provide a re- opening incentive/goodwill gesture by waiving the cruising permit fees for a period of time.”

Detailing the advice received from the sector, it added: “The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) has received deep interest and reassurance from the boating community expressing its readiness to resume activities upon the relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions.

“While this is positive, the ABM is aware that several [US] states’ destination promotion agencies, visitors and convention bureaus are seeking federal funding for tourism promotion. This could produce domestic competition for travel out of country. Gas prices are at all time low globally. However, these decreases are not reflected in fuel prices in The Bahamas.”

Detailing plans to kickstart marketing efforts targeted at the boating and yachting community, the tourism recovery plan added: “The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) will employ its large network of Bahamas-friendly marinas in South Florida, yacht owners, boaters, charter management companies, yacht brokers and boating and yachting magazines to announce the re-opening of our country to boating traffic.

“The ABM is capable of reaching the majority of boaters interested in travelling to The Bahamas, and will work in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism to get the word out and to promote boating arrivals. As part of its public relations and marketing strategy, the ABM will rely heavily on social media and magazine editorial, through which media we are effectively able to reach the targeted consumer.

“The Bahamas Maritime Authority (ABM) will complement the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to increase the boating message through its digital messaging channels. Given the quick response capability of the sub-sector, we urge giving boating front page positioning on www.bahamas.com,” the plan added.

“The organisation will also work in co-operation with the Bahamas Tourism Offices (BTOs) in developing and distributing a boating dedicated e-newsletter, dedicated boating posts on social media using #BahamasBoating and #ItsBetterinBahamianWaters. The ABM will collaborate with the BTO’s management team to leverage the BTO’s web assets to improve positioning of the boating assets of the destination.”