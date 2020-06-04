Murder Victim Remembered As 'Cool Person'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

"CALL the ambulance," a shooting victim implored people who tried to help after he was hit by gunshots on Wednesday night. He later died in hospital.

Angelo Lightbourne, who was identified to The Tribune by sources, was killed on Wednesday night. Police said, according to reports, the incident took place shortly before 9pm. Police responded to the Shot Spotter Alert System in the area of Moore Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tiffany Feaste told The Tribune that Lightbourne was in the area for a "get together". When she heard gunshots, she ran over and saw him lying down. She asked him where he had gone and he replied that he had gone to the store.

“He still could talk and he was saying ‘Call the ambulance. Y’all stop freaking out – I’m gonna be all right’ and then the ambulance come and he did gone,” she said.

In describing Lightbourne, Ms Feaste remembered the young man as “a cool person”.

“He never disrespect me. He never display himself to me to be a bad person. I don’t know what he do when he go other places or when we ain’t around, but I only could say what I could when I’m around.”

Theresa, another person in the area, said Mr Lightbourne requested to be quickly taken in a vehicle to get to the hospital. She admitted the incident had left her and everyone else scared.

She said: “We was trying to get him but he said he wanted something to drink. Tell him he can’t drink nothing and you know I was trying to help him not to pass out – try talk to him a lot. He was conscious until he went to the ambulance and then after that we got the message that he died. That’s hard though.”

She said people in the neighbourhood are “a big family” and they are hurt as this is not the first time an incident like this has occurred in the area. According to Theresa, it is strangers who cause the disturbance. She pleaded for the violence to end.

“We had enough killing. That’s enough. These guys them need to stop killing people. If y’all talk it out, punch it out for two hours and then you know go y’all separate ways.

"We can’t be everything pick up a gun and kill, pick a knife and juck – that ain’t making no sense. Let’s have some peace somewhere,” she pleaded.