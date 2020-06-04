Murder Victim Remembered As 'Cool Person'

By EARYEL BOWLEG
"CALL the ambulance," a shooting victim implored people who tried to help after he was hit by gunshots on Wednesday night. He later died in hospital.
Angelo Lightbourne, who was identified to The Tribune by sources, was killed on Wednesday night. Police said, according to reports, the incident took place shortly before 9pm. Police responded to the Shot Spotter Alert System in the area of Moore Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Tiffany Feaste told The Tribune that Lightbourne was in the area for a "get together". When she heard gunshots, she ran over and saw him lying down. She asked him where he had gone and he replied that he had gone to the store.
“He still could talk and he was saying ‘Call the ambulance. Y’all stop freaking out – I’m gonna be all right’ and then the ambulance come and he did gone,” she said.
In describing Lightbourne, Ms Feaste remembered the young man as “a cool person”.
“He never disrespect me. He never display himself to me to be a bad person. I don’t know what he do when he go other places or when we ain’t around, but I only could say what I could when I’m around.”
Theresa, another person in the area, said Mr Lightbourne requested to be quickly taken in a vehicle to get to the hospital. She admitted the incident had left her and everyone else scared.
She said: “We was trying to get him but he said he wanted something to drink. Tell him he can’t drink nothing and you know I was trying to help him not to pass out – try talk to him a lot. He was conscious until he went to the ambulance and then after that we got the message that he died. That’s hard though.”
She said people in the neighbourhood are “a big family” and they are hurt as this is not the first time an incident like this has occurred in the area. According to Theresa, it is strangers who cause the disturbance. She pleaded for the violence to end.
“We had enough killing. That’s enough. These guys them need to stop killing people. If y’all talk it out, punch it out for two hours and then you know go y’all separate ways.
"We can’t be everything pick up a gun and kill, pick a knife and juck – that ain’t making no sense. Let’s have some peace somewhere,” she pleaded.
Comments
mandela 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Yes, I agree with the lady who says if there's a disagreement punch it out like a MAN and stop being a sissy and running for a gun or a knife for every disagreement. Today's men (young Men) they handle disagreements 1000000000000000 times worst than any women will, UHMM, maybe they are drag queens. Today's men they like Man they go about trying to impress their male friends touting a gun or knife to say " hey bro you see how bad I am" when all along they never move by themselves, always with a backup or in a pack to feel like they have BALLS, back in the day we proved we were men we fisted it out against any opponent, we licked our wounds and moved on whether there were follow up fist battles or we becoming friends, allies, whatever, we moved on, that is why so many of us old school are still around today and the drag queens (today's young men) can't make it to 25yrs.
WETHEPEOPLE 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
I totally agree with your comments. A bunch of cow vaginas
RealTalk 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Stories like this always break my heart. I remember PE in school and we did sports such as Softball, Basketball, Track & Field, and Volleyball. Even classes such as Literature or History and they all seemed like a waste of time. The problem is none of these classes are helping the youths with anger.
Instead of traditional sports, PE classes should implement Boxing or Weight Lifting class for the young men who are angry. They can even make this an option instead of PE. In the United States, Wrestling and Weight Training are an option in most schools. Implementing these classes can give them an outlet to release some of that built-up tension and stress. Also, we need to substitute some classes with 'Anger Management' and 'How to Handle Confrontation'. They can still receive a letter grade on the scale A-F. By not changing the system we are not helping the situation. Therefore the cycle will continue.
The Bahamas is a beautiful place, yet most Bahamians are angry! For what? We are not taught to be happy. The church is not the answer. You go there once a week for 2 hours. If you are going to have thousands of young lives 40 hours a week for about 13 years of their life; it is the government's responsiblity to change the educational system so that it can play an integral role in changing the mindset of young students.
May his family find strength during this time.
