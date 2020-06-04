Rbpf Delivers Care Packages Across Island

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE ROYAL Bahamas Police Force delivered care packages to people in a few New Providence communities yesterday.

Great Commission Ministries, which feeds the needy, was one of the recipients.



Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said each of the divisional commanders were asked to identify at least 20 people within their community that might be in need. He explained charitable giving is something the force has been doing for some time.

Commissioner Rolle insisted the donations were on the agenda for a while and not in light of the US protests against police brutality after George Floyd’s death.

He commented: “The police have always partnered with the community. The community involvement and involving police activities with them and yeah I think it is a good gesture but we’re not watching the United States...This was something that was planned from a couple of weeks ago and was postponed due to some other things.”

Great Commission Ministries received a special presentation of 15 cases of chicken, ten bales of rice, and other items. Bishop Walter S. Hanchell of the Commission thanked the commissioner and officers for the donations and stated they will go a long way in feeding their clients.