That’S Friendly Of You! Jubilee Gardens Shows How To Hit It Off With Your Neighbours

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AMONG more than 400 competitors, the Jubilee Gardens Neighbourhood Watch Group achieved second place in NUSA’s 2020 “Neighbourhood of the Year’’ category.

Neighbourhoods, USA (NUSA) is a conference that provides opportunities for diverse people and organisations to share their ideas, values and experiences to build stronger communities. The organisation is based in California.

“The ‘Neighbourhood of the Year Award’ recognises outstanding accomplishments by neighbourhood organisations,” said Minister of National Security Marvin Dames at a press conference last week. “Awards are given based on physical or social revitalisation, beautification in a neighbourhood and multi-neighbourhood project partnerships. Judging for the ‘Neighbourhood of the Year Award’ is based on the extent of innovation, grassroots’ participation and capacity building exhibition by the nomination organisation.”

Mr Dames said during this unprecedented time, the accomplishment of the Jubilee Gardens association highlights the deep engagement of people helping, sharing and caring for one another.

“The issues which face our communities can only be addressed by commitment to betterment of the same, volunteering, service learning and civic engagement,” Mr Dames continued. “It should be noted that the Jubilee Gardens Watch Group falls under the umbrella of the National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) of The Bahamas. The Council is also an international affiliate member of NUSA since May 2019 and this made it possible for the watch group to enter the respective categories.”

Debbie Lightbourne, president of the Jubilee Gardens group, said she was happy for the recognition.

“I am elated,” she said. “Thanks to the hard work of those in the community, out of four hundred plus neighbourhood watch teams, we have won second place. That is a major accomplishment and we are very proud. I cannot forget the young people of Jubilee. They are to be commended. Tenaj Strachan, Eric Stubbs and others work very hard in our area. They are a serious part of our organisation. They are instrumental in us winning our second place award.”

Mr Dames also said The Bahamas is also a leading contender for the International Association of Chiefs of Police or IACP award scheduled to be announced in mid-October.