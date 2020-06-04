Two Men Missing At Sea

Grand Bahama police, along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, BASRA, U.S Coast Guard and local fishermen, are searching for two residents of Eight Mile Rock who have yet to return from a fishing trip at sea.

On Wednesday, police received information that two men left West End on a fishing trip on Tuesday at 7am, on board a 19ft. red, white and blue Malibu vessell with a 150hp engine. They have not been seen or heard from since leaving. They were said to be in the Sandy Cay area.

According to newly acquired information the two men were fishing in the area of Memory Rock.

Search and rescue efforts will continue today, if weather permits.