Saturday Update: One New Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The latest case is a 52-year-old woman of New Providence. She is in isolation at home.
The total number of confirmed cases stands at 103 – with 62 of those recovered. There have been 2,156 tests.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Were they in close proximity to a healthcare worker? Was someone at their home or work previously infected? Were they in contact with anyone who travelled recently? They should be able to report those details immediately they should have been part of the interview when the test was submitted.
