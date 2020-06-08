Minister Not Disappointed At Missing $500m 'Dream'

By NEIL HARTNELL

The minister of works says he is "not at all disappointed" by his $151m capital works budget for 2020-2021 even though it falls well short of his previously-voiced desire for $500m.

Desmond Bannister, speaking ahead of today's Budget debate kick-off, described the $500m figure as "a dream" in telling Tribune Business that his ministry has been allocated sufficient funds to "play a significant role in bringing The Bahamas out of this recession".

With the 2020-2021 Budget allocation representing a $57m, or 60.6 percent, increase upon the $94.098m provided in the revised financing for this fiscal year, Mr Bannister disclosed that the widening of Gladstone Road into four lanes was among the projects scheduled to begin this year.

Noting that there had been "a lot of cuts" in the Ministry of Works' recurrent budget, the minister said of his capital works allocation: "It's a huge increase. In these tough times the budget is about what I could have expected, and I think we're going to be able to make quite an investment in the lives of Bahamians with what we have. I'm not disappointed at all.

"The Ministry of Works has a significant role in bringing The Bahamas out of these recessionary times, and I believe the Ministry of Finance appreciates that and they've provided the funding for it. In our capital budget, the funding that is there is certainly going to help us provide some stimulus for our Bahamian people. Five hundred million dollars is a dream. What we have is, I think, very good for us for this year."

The government has increased capital spending year-over-year by more than one-third, raising it by 33.7 percent from $385.5m in the revised 2019-2020 budget to some $515.525m for the upcoming 12 month fiscal cycle. The increased is designed to accommodate continued post-Dorian reconstruction as well as create construction sector employment, and generate some economic activity, in the COVID-19 pandemic's aftermath.

The Ministry of Works has seen its allocations for road repairs and maintenance, and bridge repairs and maintenance, double or increase by more than 100 percent. The road repairs budget stands at $40.622m for 2020-2021, while the budget for building maintenance has been expanded to $15.851m. And some $11.897m has been given towards an "airport infrastructure programme".

"What we have is I think very good for us for this year," Mr Bannister added. "If we manage it appropriately, while it is for the projects that have to be done, we can help a lot of people get back on their feet, help a lot of people be employed in the construction industry, help the development of the Family Islands and prepare for the increase in tourism development, and improve the standard of living of the Bahamian people."

Mr Bannister said the ministry of works was overseeing the construction of several bridges in Andros, replacing the Spanish Wells-Russell Island bridge and looking to undertake roadworks projects across five different islands.

"We're really going to be ensuring we keep things moving," he added. "In New Providence we will have lots and lots of small contractors working. I anticipate it's going to be hundreds of contractors and thousands of workers.

"We're just going to keep it going. We're going to ensure there's some money in the economy, moving around the economy, and ensure people will be able to see where that money is going."

Branding the Gladstone Road widening project as "critical", Mr Bannister said work on expanding the key north-south New Providence highway will begin as soon as the necessary studies are received from the engineers. Roadworks are also planned for Village Road.

"You're going to see some changes in this country that impact how we live and how we get around," Mr Bannister added. "It's going to be exciting and we're looking forward to it.

"I think when you see the number of people unemployed currently, the reality is that the Ministry of Works, through capital funding of infrastructure projects, is one of the few entities that can make the kind of difference in people's lives immediately and help with the turnaround."