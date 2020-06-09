‘Time To Bin Columbus Memorial’

A PETITION to remove the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House has garnered nearly 8,000 signatures.

The online petition, hosted on Change.org, says the statue should be removed due to Columbus’ “torture and dismemberment while serving as governor of a Spanish colony in the Bahamas/Caribbean earned him a reputation for shocking sadism.”

Many Bahamians also took to social media to voice support for the statue’s removal, while some appeared ambivalent about the issues and said more pressing matters should be addressed like hunger or poverty.

“I knew from grade 10 Columbus wasn’t worthy to be honoured and I graduated high school over 29 years ago. Even though the history books said he was some sort of hero; anyone who read more than just their junior high history textbook knew Columbus was a problematic historical figure,” one person wrote.

“Remove the statue, it’s overdue and put Sir Lynden Pindling or Dr Myles Munroe in place of it please,” another person suggested.

The calls to remove the statue came after protests erupted in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Several confederate statues, which may see as a symbol of racism, have come down across the US in the wake of his killing.

Columbus is credited with “discovering” the new world when he landed on San Salvador in 1492. A statue was erected in his honour in 1830 and it stands at the front of Government House, the official residence of the governor general.

Some see the controversial figure not as a discoverer, but an invader who met indigenous people when he arrived in the Americas and led to their brutal oppression and decimation.

A holiday commemorating Columbus, known as Discovery Day, was changed to National Heroes Day several years ago to celebrate Bahamian icons.