Diane Phillips: How Easy It Is To Forget How Lucky We Really Are

We are so spoiled. So utterly, utterly spoiled and fortunate and lucky beyond our wildest dreams. We live in The Bahamas. We suffer through a pandemic not in smog-riddled Shouguang, China or snowbound Iceland or in a ghetto where you’re damned if you do and just as damned if you don’t join a gang. And what do we do? We complain. We gripe about everything – how long the lines are at NIB, how slow the bank is to give us an answer, how high the cost of power is, not to mention the price of crossing the bridge to PI, one of the highest per linear foot pieces of concrete in the world. When it comes to complaining, we have mastered the art.

In Yiddish, all that complaining is called kvetching. It’s one of those words that sound as ugly as the act it describes is. Like rubbing salt on a wound knowing full well it will not cure a blessed thing and can only make it worse.

Still we complain because we have earned a tertiary level degree in how to complain.

And then we hear a story like this – a dying woman, only 21 years old, beautiful, a trained caregiver in the UK, is diagnosed with oesophagus cancer. It is terminal. There is no known cure. With chemotherapy, she is given 12-18 months to live. Her family is heartbroken. So is her boyfriend. She has one wish – to go to The Bahamas and swim with the pigs before she dies.

Her name is Jade Shovlin and the world is helping to make Jade’s wish come true. It started with Peter Nicholson, a Canadian businessman, philanthropist and condo owner at Grand Isle Villas in Exuma, and Jeff Todd, who works with him. Nicholson, who commissioned the first documentary on the swimming pigs, and Todd, who wrote the book Pigs in Paradise, independently saw the reference to swimming pigs in a UK newspaper in the small town where Jade lives.

Nicholson, who has been in Exuma with his four youngest children since the pandemic lockdown began, and Todd, who has been weathering the COVID-19 storm in Canada with his wife and twin girls, both knew they had to act and act fast.

Nicholson offered the woman and her family a free stay at Grand Isle Villas as soon as her chemo treatment and Bahamas protocols allowed. He also offered a boat ride to Pig Beach and nearby snorkelling, creating memories that would live for the dying woman’s family forever. Todd said he would write about the cause.

Meantime, an online fundraiser started in late May. By yesterday, 517 people had donated. The goal is to raise about $25,000. That’s 500-plus people who want to help Jade get to The Bahamas and into the waters recognised as the most beautiful and breathtaking in the world.

Let Jade’s story remind us how special the place is where we live. For the outside world, The Bahamas continues to conjure emotions of excitement, ripples of wonder, a sense of magic and exotic romance.

So unless you are prepared to do something to make it better, stop the kvetching. Look outside your window, instead, take a deep breath and please, for God’s sake, smile. You live in The Bahamas.

• The fundraiser can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/688115658632090/

Yamacraw goes naked

Many years ago, maybe as many as 12 or 15, casuarina trees lined a section of West Bay Street, their branches reaching from both sides to unite in the middle, forming a natural canopy overhead.

Unfortunately for the casuarinas, which are an invasive species, they were destroyed, cut down, taken out, removed bit by bit as time and budgets allowed.

Now, the same has happened along Yamacraw Hill Road and the nakedness is startling.

Removing invasive species is justifiable in several ways. Casuarina roots which are amazingly industrious, spread and undermine roads, forcing bulges in the tarmac and creating a need for repairs. Invasive species also generate chemicals that can endanger other plants and because of the wide umbrella spread of the casuarina, it can deprive smaller species from the light they need in order to grow and germinate. The larger trees also had the potential to damage utility poles in a storm.

All that aside, the casuarina in the right place and kept to the right size has a place as a strong windbreak. Given the potential of climate change, it is not out of the realm of possibility that it could be used in designated spaces to break the waves, wind and other offshore onslaught, including debris from taking its greatest toll on land. The trimmed casuarina is often used as a windbreak around tennis courts for that very reason – because it is a great defender from the wind.

More importantly, with the latest de-treeing, inquiring minds want to know: Is there a plan for replanting with an indigenous species? For the dozens of people who (during normal days) enjoy Yamacraw beaches and sidewalk in the late afternoon, early evenings and on weekends, the trees provided shade, offered breeze and kept temperatures to a tolerable level even in summer. They also served as a stop sign so cars did not drive right off the edge and into the water where the road and the sea are so close together. Let’s hope the plan to replant gets as much attention as the effort to remove and if anyone needs a hand, happy to help put together a team of volunteers.