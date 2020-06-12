Ian Ferguson: How To Deliver Quality Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends, and governments mandate, that we wear masks and exercise social distancing in all public spaces. Engaging customers is a challenge at the best of times, and as we continue our phased return to the physical work space, a frank discussion on how best to serve with excellence in the new normal must be held.

Businesses that are customer-facing have much to discuss. Perhaps the leading question is: What steps must companies take to provide the service that customers want despite the restrictions?

Today we offer these suggestions:

1. Acknowledge customer issues and work with them on resolutions. There are any number of your customers who have been emotionally traumatised by the COVID-19 experience. They are not comfortable coming out of their homes and into public spaces. Perhaps this is a time to talk to them about the steps you have taken to ensure their safety. This may also prove to be an awesome time to extend safe delivery services, where you assure them your drivers will practice all of the necessary protocols required.

2. Offer value where you can. This is an approach that many companies have adopted lately. It provides the opportunity to step in and help each other when everyone is going through similar troubles. Some companies may offer a discounted rate until July 31 to help persons know they are appreciated. Have a meeting with your team to discuss what you can do for your customers. Coupons, free licenses, reduced prices and access to premium services could all prove helpful in these tumultuous times. If you can personalise the offerings, all the better. Research bears out that 80 percent of consumers value personalised experiences.

3. Train your team members to smile through the mask. The best way to allow a smile to penetrate a mask is to authentically smile behind the mask. The eyes will convey that you are smiling. The tone of voice and the choice of words will also convey that you appreciate the business. There are hand gestures, plus head and body movements, that will signal to the customer you are present and interested in giving your best to serve them.

4. Implement self-service. Most people nowadays are used to finding information on their own - that is why search engines such as Google are so popular. And it is no different for customer service, where self-service provides a way to get answers about a brand or product. Implementing self-service on top of other customer support methods is an effective strategy. In times of physical distancing, it can be critical. If people do not go to physical stores to purchase products, they are likely to do this online. This means that your contact centre might deal with an increased volume of requests as issues arise. Providing effective ways to self-service, in the absence of an immediately available live representative, can ease the workload of your contact centre and reduce waiting times for customers.

5. Spruce up your e-commerce process. With all of the purchases happening online, you need a virtual shopping experience that is second to none. This extends from the moment a customer visits your site to look for products through to the time they receive their order confirmation e-mail - and beyond.

6. Care for your employees. It is generally accepted that happy employees equal happy customers. The more satisfied and well-equipped employees are, the better the care they will provide to your customers. Especially at a time when your sales associates or customer service employees move from on-site work to remote work, they need reassurance that you have their backs.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.