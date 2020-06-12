Man Accused Of Cutlass Attack

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was charged with causing harm in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Michael Thompson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of injuring Wilfred Farrington in the face with a cutlass on June 3.

Prosecutor Samantha Miah said Mr Farrington told officers he was walking through a shortcut in the vicinity of Wilson Track on the night in question, when he was approached by the defendant who took a cutlass and chopped him in the face. Sgt Miah said the men began to struggle and Mr Farrington’s girlfriend ran to a nearby residence to get help. Acting on this information, officers arrested Thompson. During an interview with police at a nearby station, he admitted to assaulting Mr Farrington with a cutlass, but claimed that the complainant tried to attack him with a knife. According to the prosecution, Mr Farrington sustained a 10cm laceration to the left side of his face during the ordeal.

During the hearing, Thompson was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told the magistrate that his client was a self-employed father of two who had the sole responsibility of caring for his children and “sickly mother.” He also said that Thompson was extremely remorseful for his actions.

Mr Farrington was also present at Thompson’s arraignment. When given an opportunity to speak, he told the magistrate that due to his injury, his vision was “fuzzy.” He also said that he needed surgery for a fractured bone in his face.

“I seek justice, jail time and compensation” he told the magistrate on Friday. “I could’ve died and I take this seriously. I have two kids and I am the breadwinner (of my house.) I also have rent to pay and I don’t know what I’ll tell my landlord next week, because I don’t have the money.”

As a result, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt adjourned the matter to give Mr Farrington an opportunity to provide the court proof of his salary and his rental contract before she imposed a penalty on the defendant..

Thompson will return to court on June 15 to be sentenced.