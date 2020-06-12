Man Accused Of Stealing Cash And Phone

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was charged with armed robbery in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Antonio Murray appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of stealing a $100 Alcatel cell phone and a wallet containing $1,525 of cash from Jerome Young on June 5. He was also charged with dishonestly receiving $200 from Mr Young that same day.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 9pm on the night in question, a male in the area of Anderson Street was accosted by six masked men. Police said one of the men was armed with a cutlass while another was armed with what appeared to be a handgun. The male was robbed of a sum of cash and other personal items.

During the hearing, Murray was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to October 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.