Sandals Shut Until November 1

SANDALS Royal Bahamian will not open to guests until November 1, the resort has announced.

The resort chain’s Exuma property, Sandals Emerald Bay, will open on July 1, the day the government plans to reopen the country for commercial flights.

Some observers have lamented the fact that Sandals’ Nassau property will remain closed for several months.

When contacted, Director of Labour John Pinder said hotels need to be more aggressive to keep their doors open and their staff at work.

“Normally the slow season in tourism is between September and the week before Thanksgiving. I am thinking that Sandals ought to, and employers in the tourism industry, need to be more aggressive in trying to put together some packages to get people to come to their resorts,” Mr Pinder said.

“Once these doors open, the people who have been stressed out over this whole COVID-19 issue, are going to come to us by the thousands and we have to be ready to accept them. So even though they might take a small hit, they should push their packages to get people to come to their resorts. I think the opportunity is there. There ought to be sufficient people who are ready to travel now so the economy is opened up and the airlines are back in business.”

Attempts to obtain comment from local Sandals officials were unsuccessful up to press time.

Meanwhile, Paradise Island resort Atlantis is gearing up for a July 7 phase one opening.