Gunmen Rob Two Women In Car

POLICE are looking for two suspects who robbed two women on Friday. According to a police report, two women were sitting in a silver Nissan Cube in front of a home off Soldier Road when two gunmen accosted them shortly before 8pm. The thieves stole the women’s car and personal property.

• IN Grand Bahama, a man and a woman were arrested after they were found with marijuana. Police said officers of the Northeastern Division along with officers from the Fire branch executed a search warrant at a home on East Indianman Road in on Friday. The occupants of the home were arrested after police found a “significant amount” of marijuana, police said.

• AN illegal firearm has been found by police officers. The officers were led to Dowdeswell Street, near the Eastern Parade grounds, shortly before 6pm on Thursday, where they conducted a search. Officers retrieved a black and grey Beretta pistol.

• a man was arrested by police who seized a quantity of dangerous drugs on Thursday. Officers from the mobile unit in the area of East Bay Street, acting on information, conducted a search of a man shortly before 4pm. A plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana was found. He was arrested.